High school sports roundup for Feb. 8, 2024

Girls Basketball
District play-in elimination game (winner to district tournament, loser out)
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 51-31
Scoring by quarter Final
Edmonds-Woodway 9 7 5 10 31
Everett 16 11 11 13 51
Everett scorers: Alana Washington 14, Mylie Wugumgeg 14, Tatum Smith 6, Selena Espinoza 5, Lanie Thompson 4, Emily Barton 3, Haylie Oyler 3, Bella Nguon 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 15, Naomi Limb 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 4, Jade Fajarillo 4, Sydney Stumpf 2
Records: Everett 14-7; Edmonds-Woodway 7-14
Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over.
