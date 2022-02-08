High school sports roundup for Feb. 7, 2022

Boys Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 51-49

Loser out, winner to Districts game

Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 25, Tommy McMahon 8, Jordan Whittle 6, Jacob Moriones 4, Jace Hampson 3, Yafett Sebhatu 3, Bayley Evans 2

Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 16, Jeremy Kim 9, Henock Tsegay 8, Jaymon Wright 6, Evik Amy 5, Naod Alemu 3, Eben Sarka 2,

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-15; Meadowdale 3-14

Lynnwood next game: Opening Round of District Playoffs at Cascade; Tuesday February 8; 7:00 p.m

Meadowdale’s season is over

Girls Basketball District Playoffs

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe by forfeit

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament loser-out game at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 66-29

Third-seeded Stanwood advanced to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals with a convincing win over sixth-seeded Mountlake Terrace. The Hawks will host Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the District quarterfinals.

Stanwood leading scorers: Tatum Brager 15, Ava Cook 12, Chloe Santeford 11

Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Elise Colvin 10, Maile Armstrong 9

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 10-3; Mountlake Terrace 10-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Loser Out Game vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 51-32

Fourth-seeded Everett defeated fifth-seeded Lynnwood to advance to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals, which begin on Saturday. Lynnwood will host an elimination game against 12th-seeded Shorecrest on Wednesday, with the winner also advancing to the District quarterfinals.

Everett leading scorers: Ella Sylvester 23, Alana Washington 9, Mae Washington 7

Lynnwood leading scorer: Kayla Lorenz 18

Records (league and overall): Everett 10-6; Lynnwood 8-7

Lynnwood next game: District Tournament Loser Out Game vs Shorecrest; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 76-37

Top-seeded Arlington advanced to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals in a win over eighth-seeded Meadowdale. Meadowdale will host Mount Vernon on Wednesday in an elimination game and would also advance to the District quarterfinals with a win.

Arlington leading scorers: Jenna Villa 26, Keira Marsh 13, Hannah Rork 13

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 15, Nelly Gabriel 8, Jordan Leith 4, Ava Powell 4, Sonja Amy 2, Payton Fleishman 2, Sam Medina 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 15-2; Meadowdale 9-8

Meadowdale next game: District Tournament Loser Out Game vs Mount Vernon; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits