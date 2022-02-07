High school sports roundup for Feb. 5, 2022

At 113 lbs, Seraphim Treperias of Mountlake Terrace scores a near fall against Hilmy Birch of Meadowdale during the sub-regional tournament Feb. 5. (Photo by Matt Rapelje)

Boys Wrestling

Wesco 3A South Sub-Regional
At Edmonds-Woodway High School

Team Scores:
Edmonds-Woodway 325
Lynnwood 224
Meadowdale 221
Shorecrest 174
Shorewood 152
Mountlake Terrace 120.5

Individual Results (Top four in each weight class qualify for Regionals)

106

  1. Phillipe Ban, Lynnwood
  2. Owen Mulder, Shorewood
  3. Micah Fergerson, Shorecrest
  4. Aiden Kim, Edmonds-Woodway

113

  1. Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace
  2. Hilmy Birch, Meadowdale
  3. George Fernandez, Shorecrest
  4. Kaija Fergerson, Shorecrest

120

  1. Joseph Martinez, Shorecrest
  2. AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway
  3. Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale
  4. Eric Ly, Lynnwood

126

  1. Quincy Laflin, Shorewood
  2. Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace
  3. Malachi Hashimoto, Mountlake Terrace
  4. Shammy King, Shorecrest

132

  1. Jacob Pahre, Edmonds-Woodway
  2. Skylar Rivera, Meadowdale
  3. Jack Bode, Mountlake Terrace
  4. Mateo Phillips, Lynnwood

138

  1. George Quintans, Edmonds-Woodway
  2. Kayden Richman Myers, Lynnwood
  3. Cy Dethlefs, Meadowdale
  4. Jacob Lougee, Shorecrest

145

  1. Thomas Rhodes, Shorecrest
  2. Nathaniel Wilder, Lynnwood
  3. Isaac Van Horn, Shorewood
  4. Tsvetomir Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway

152

  1. Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway
  2. Henry Gates, Meadowdale
  3. Max Rutledge, Shorecrest
  4. Coty Green, Lynnwood

160

  1. Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway
  2. Peter Grimm, Shorecrest
  3. Pablo Hernandez, Edmonds-Woodway
  4. Malachi Stream, Shorecrest

170

  1. Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway
  2. Justus Whitaker, Edmonds-Woodway
  3. Koby Sedy, Mountlake Terrace
  4. Jamison Davis, Mountlake Terrace

182

  1. Saul Hernandez, Meadowdale
  2. Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway
  3. Aaron Montano, Edmonds-Woodway
  4. Tan Nguyen, Lynnwood

195

  1. Hunter Tibodeau, Shorewood
  2. Russell Hare, Edmonds-Woodway
  3. Reed Burmaster, Edmonds-Woodway
  4. Rusian Buchheit, Shorewood

220

  1. Gyumin Baek, Lynnwood
  2. Evans Gibbs, Edmonds-Woodway
  3. Dylan White, Lynnwood
  4. Joseph Williams, Meadowdale

285

  1. Elisha Abuhanna, Lynnwood
  2. Aidan Falin, Meadowdale
  3. Milan Johnson, Shorewood
  4. Dalls Mitchell, Meadowdale

Girls Wrestling

Sub Regional 1.2 (featuring 30 schools)
At Marysville Pilchuck High School 
Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in the top eight of a weight class

100

5th Place- Sophia Vasile, Meadowdale

115

7th Place- Sara Dethlefs, Meadowdale

120

2nd Place- Hope Ambachew, Mountlake Terrace

7th Place- Sydney Vasile, Meadowdale

125

5th Place- Neela Lopez Hernandez, Mountlake Terrace

7th Place- Marylyne Obare, Mountlake Terrace

130

5th Place- Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Everett 60-58

Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 19, Henock Tsegay 14, Jaymon Wright 10, Naod Alemu 8, Eben Sarka 5, Evik Amy 4

Everett scorers: Daniel Savovic 22, Hayden Conaxis 13, Peter Wilson 11, Daniel Woodard 6, Jemyre Reed 3, Colin Stout 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-10, 3-13; Everett 9-4, 10-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday Feb. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

 — Compiled by Steve Willits

 

