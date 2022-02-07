High school sports roundup for Feb. 5, 2022

Boys Wrestling

Wesco 3A South Sub-Regional

At Edmonds-Woodway High School

Team Scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 325

Lynnwood 224

Meadowdale 221

Shorecrest 174

Shorewood 152

Mountlake Terrace 120.5

Individual Results (Top four in each weight class qualify for Regionals)

106

Phillipe Ban, Lynnwood Owen Mulder, Shorewood Micah Fergerson, Shorecrest Aiden Kim, Edmonds-Woodway

113

Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace Hilmy Birch, Meadowdale George Fernandez, Shorecrest Kaija Fergerson, Shorecrest

120

Joseph Martinez, Shorecrest AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale Eric Ly, Lynnwood

126

Quincy Laflin, Shorewood Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace Malachi Hashimoto, Mountlake Terrace Shammy King, Shorecrest

132

Jacob Pahre, Edmonds-Woodway Skylar Rivera, Meadowdale Jack Bode, Mountlake Terrace Mateo Phillips, Lynnwood

138

George Quintans, Edmonds-Woodway Kayden Richman Myers, Lynnwood Cy Dethlefs, Meadowdale Jacob Lougee, Shorecrest

145

Thomas Rhodes, Shorecrest Nathaniel Wilder, Lynnwood Isaac Van Horn, Shorewood Tsvetomir Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway

152

Alex Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway Henry Gates, Meadowdale Max Rutledge, Shorecrest Coty Green, Lynnwood

160

Liam Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway Peter Grimm, Shorecrest Pablo Hernandez, Edmonds-Woodway Malachi Stream, Shorecrest

170

Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway Justus Whitaker, Edmonds-Woodway Koby Sedy, Mountlake Terrace Jamison Davis, Mountlake Terrace

182

Saul Hernandez, Meadowdale Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway Aaron Montano, Edmonds-Woodway Tan Nguyen, Lynnwood

195

Hunter Tibodeau, Shorewood Russell Hare, Edmonds-Woodway Reed Burmaster, Edmonds-Woodway Rusian Buchheit, Shorewood

220

Gyumin Baek, Lynnwood Evans Gibbs, Edmonds-Woodway Dylan White, Lynnwood Joseph Williams, Meadowdale

285

Elisha Abuhanna, Lynnwood Aidan Falin, Meadowdale Milan Johnson, Shorewood Dalls Mitchell, Meadowdale

Girls Wrestling

Sub Regional 1.2 (featuring 30 schools)

At Marysville Pilchuck High School

Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in the top eight of a weight class

100

5th Place- Sophia Vasile, Meadowdale

115

7th Place- Sara Dethlefs, Meadowdale

120

2nd Place- Hope Ambachew, Mountlake Terrace

7th Place- Sydney Vasile, Meadowdale

125

5th Place- Neela Lopez Hernandez, Mountlake Terrace

7th Place- Marylyne Obare, Mountlake Terrace

130

5th Place- Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Everett 60-58

Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 19, Henock Tsegay 14, Jaymon Wright 10, Naod Alemu 8, Eben Sarka 5, Evik Amy 4

Everett scorers: Daniel Savovic 22, Hayden Conaxis 13, Peter Wilson 11, Daniel Woodard 6, Jemyre Reed 3, Colin Stout 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-10, 3-13; Everett 9-4, 10-8

Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Monday Feb. 7; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits