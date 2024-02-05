High school sports roundup for Feb. 3, 2024

Boys Wrestling

Wesco 3A South Tournament at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway won its 10th consecutive Wesco 3A South championship, as three Warriors wrestlers won their weight classifications and a total of 15 qualified for next week’s regionals, with a chance to advance to the state tournament.

Team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 362.5

T2. Lynnwood 261.5

T2. Meadowdale 261.5

4. Shorewood 223.5

5. Shorecrest 218

6. Mountlake Terrace 168

Top finishers by weight classification (Top 4 advance to Regionals, 5th place is an alternate):

106 lbs.

1. Emiliano Olivera-Matias, Shorewood

2. Alex Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Tyler Kautzman, Meadowdale

4. Dylan Por, Lynnwood

113 lbs.

1. AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Finnegan Greenleaf, Shorewood

120 lbs.

1. Ashton Myers, Lynnwood

2. Lukah Washburn, Meadowdale

3. Elijah Jeppsen, Shorewood

4. Luke Swenson, Mountlake Terrace

5. Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway

6. Neta Navot, Shorecrest

7. Melyk Valencia, Shorewood

8. Freedom Fodor, Edmonds-Woodway

126 lbs.

1. Eric Ly, Lynnwood

2. Braedyn Clark, Lynnwood

3. Kaiju Fergerson, Shorecrest

4. Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale

5. Aziret Bakytov, Edmonds-Woodway

6. Laith Salem, Shorecrest

7. Matbeal Dinka, Shorewood

8. Turner Timpe, Edmonds-Woodway

132 lbs.

1. Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale

2. Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Avi Wylen, Shorecrest

4. Masayoshi Taura, Shorewood

5. Mateo Phillips, Lynnwood

6. Hector Castro, Meadowdale

7. Ekansh Verma, Mountlake Terrace

8. Tristan Leedom, Shorecrest

138 lbs.

1. Chris Ramirez, Meadowdale

2. Kenneth Adams Jr., Shorecrest

3. Gaige Lynch, Edmonds-Woodway

4. Rock Harris, Shorewood

5. Sam Schimpf, Edmonds-Woodway

6. Moses Marsh, Mountlake Terrace

7. Logan Palmer, Meadowdale

8. Bryson Le, Lynnwood

144 lbs.

1. Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace

2. Urijah Thompson, Meadowdale

3. Jacob Ramos, Edmonds-Woodway

4. Bryce Mentele, Mountlake Terrace

5. Skylar Klein, Shorewood

6. Malik Tunkara, Lynnwood

7. Jakob Grimm, Shorecrest

8. Samir Muhic, Meadowdale

150 lbs.

1. Owen Watson, Shorecrest

2. Alex Bloy, Edmonds-Woodway

3. James Nottingham, Shorewood

4. Karim Gabobe, Shorecrest

5. Jaysen Braymen, Shorewood

6. Nathan Jauregui, Torrescano, Mountlake Terrace

7. Caleb Gately, Lynnwood

8. Aiden Kim, Edmonds-Woodway

157 lbs.

1. Peter Grimm, Shorecrest

2. Nathan Williams, Lynnwood

3. Pablo Ferreira Hernandez, Edmonds-Woodway

4. Destiny Iskopan, Meadowdale

5. Titus Swett, Mountlake Terrace

6. Fletcher Musgrove, Shorecrest

7. Olavi Dalan, Shorewood

8. Colin Falin, Meadowdale

165 lbs.

1. Michael Kanzler, Shorewood

2. Luis Partida Del Rasario, Meadowdale

3. Henry Campbell, Edmonds-Woodway

4. Sergio Lopez, Edmonds-Woodway

5. Jamier Perry, Meadowdale

6. Milo Hamilton, Shorecrest

7. Devin Montague, Shorecrest

8. Isaac Popich, Lynnwood

175 lbs.

1. Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace

3. Ryan Pineda, Mountlake Terrace

4. Jackson Zollars, Meadowdale

5. Francisco Rodriguez, Lynnwood

6. Andrew Davis, Edmonds-Woodway

7. Matthew Van, Lynnwood

8. Lohgan Sloan, Meadowdale

190 lbs.

1. Carter Nichols, Shorecrest

2. Tan Nguyen, Lynnwood

3. Alex White, Edmonds-Woodway

4. Elijah Swett, Mountlake Terrace

5. Hildago Bautista, Lynnwood

6. William Brundage, Meadowdale

7. Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace

8. Aldo Guzman, Edmonds-Woodway

215 lbs.

1. Mika Serafinas, Edmonds-Woodway

2. Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Masazo Ayers, Shorewood

4. Mikey Gay, Meadowdale

5. Gabe King, Shorecrest

6. John Manla, Lynnwood

7. Bryce Pawling, Mountlake Terrace

8. Benjamin Jenkins, Shorewood

285 lbs.

1. Jerin Wilson, Lynnwood

2. Jon Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway

3. Jaxson Hulbert, Meadowdale

4. Thor Lamusga, Lynnwood

5. Edson Belizaire, Edmonds-Woodway

6. Baboucarr Cham, Shorewood

7. Joseph Krueger, Meadowdale

8. Happiness Angkel, Shorewood

Next matches: Region 1 Wrestling Tournament (state tournament qualifier); Saturday, Feb. 10; 10 a.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Girls Wrestling

3A/4A Sub-Regional 1.2 Tournament at Juanita High School

Team scores:

1. Everett 195

2. Snohomish 184

3. Stanwood 179

4. Shorewood 166

5. Hazen 139

6. Edmonds-Woodway 121.5

7. Arlington 100

8. Marysville Pilchuck 85

9. Cascade 78

10. Marysville Getchell 63

T11. Monroe 61

T11. Juanita 61

13. Interlake 38

14. Lake Washington 37

T15. Lynnwood 28

T15. Liberty 28

17. Meadowdale 23

18. Bellevue 22

19. Shorecrest 17

20. Mountlake Terrace 2

Edmonds School District wrestlers who placed in the Top 8 of their weight classification (Top 6 places advance to sub regional tournament):

100 lbs.

6th place- Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway

105 lbs.

3rd place- Gwendolyn McCrummen, Lynnwood

6th place- Lena Kuebler, Edmonds-Woodway

115 lbs.

3rd place- Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway

6th place- Anh Nguyen, Lynnwood

120 lbs.

7th place- Corbynn Foster, Edmonds-Woodway

125 lbs.

3rd place- Ka’mareah Pelote, Meadowdale

4th place- Jennifer Reinoso, Edmonds-Woodway

130 lbs.

4th place- Emily Reed, Edmonds-Woodway

5th place- Liliana Frank, Edmonds-Woodway

140 lbs.

5th place- Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway

170 lbs.

7th place- Stephanie Cesar, Edmonds-Woodway

190 lbs.

4th place- Mer Eldridge, Edmonds-Woodway

8th place- Julia Cox, Meadowdale

Next match: 3A/4A Regional Tournament (state tournament qualifier); Saturday, Feb. 10; 10 a.m. at Monroe High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits