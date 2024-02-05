High school sports roundup for Feb. 3, 2024

Boys Wrestling
Wesco 3A South Tournament at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Edmonds-Woodway won its 10th consecutive Wesco 3A South championship, as three Warriors wrestlers won their weight classifications and a total of 15 qualified for next week’s regionals, with a chance to advance to the state tournament.
Team scores:
1. Edmonds-Woodway 362.5
T2. Lynnwood 261.5
T2. Meadowdale 261.5
4. Shorewood 223.5
5. Shorecrest 218
6. Mountlake Terrace 168
Top finishers by weight classification (Top 4 advance to Regionals, 5th place is an alternate):
106 lbs.
1. Emiliano Olivera-Matias, Shorewood
2. Alex Krumov, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Tyler Kautzman, Meadowdale
4. Dylan Por, Lynnwood
113 lbs.
1. AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Jude Haines, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Finnegan Greenleaf, Shorewood
120 lbs.
1. Ashton Myers, Lynnwood
2. Lukah Washburn, Meadowdale
3. Elijah Jeppsen, Shorewood
4. Luke Swenson, Mountlake Terrace
5. Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway
6. Neta Navot, Shorecrest
7. Melyk Valencia, Shorewood
8. Freedom Fodor, Edmonds-Woodway
126 lbs.
1. Eric Ly, Lynnwood
2. Braedyn Clark, Lynnwood
3. Kaiju Fergerson, Shorecrest
4. Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale
5. Aziret Bakytov, Edmonds-Woodway
6. Laith Salem, Shorecrest
7. Matbeal Dinka, Shorewood
8. Turner Timpe, Edmonds-Woodway
132 lbs.
1. Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale
2. Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Avi Wylen, Shorecrest
4. Masayoshi Taura, Shorewood
5. Mateo Phillips, Lynnwood
6. Hector Castro, Meadowdale
7. Ekansh Verma, Mountlake Terrace
8. Tristan Leedom, Shorecrest
138 lbs.
1. Chris Ramirez, Meadowdale
2. Kenneth Adams Jr., Shorecrest
3. Gaige Lynch, Edmonds-Woodway
4. Rock Harris, Shorewood
5. Sam Schimpf, Edmonds-Woodway
6. Moses Marsh, Mountlake Terrace
7. Logan Palmer, Meadowdale
8. Bryson Le, Lynnwood
144 lbs.
1. Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace
2. Urijah Thompson, Meadowdale
3. Jacob Ramos, Edmonds-Woodway
4. Bryce Mentele, Mountlake Terrace
5. Skylar Klein, Shorewood
6. Malik Tunkara, Lynnwood
7. Jakob Grimm, Shorecrest
8. Samir Muhic, Meadowdale
150 lbs.
1. Owen Watson, Shorecrest
2. Alex Bloy, Edmonds-Woodway
3. James Nottingham, Shorewood
4. Karim Gabobe, Shorecrest
5. Jaysen Braymen, Shorewood
6. Nathan Jauregui, Torrescano, Mountlake Terrace
7. Caleb Gately, Lynnwood
8. Aiden Kim, Edmonds-Woodway
157 lbs.
1. Peter Grimm, Shorecrest
2. Nathan Williams, Lynnwood
3. Pablo Ferreira Hernandez, Edmonds-Woodway
4. Destiny Iskopan, Meadowdale
5. Titus Swett, Mountlake Terrace
6. Fletcher Musgrove, Shorecrest
7. Olavi Dalan, Shorewood
8. Colin Falin, Meadowdale
165 lbs.
1. Michael Kanzler, Shorewood
2. Luis Partida Del Rasario, Meadowdale
3. Henry Campbell, Edmonds-Woodway
4. Sergio Lopez, Edmonds-Woodway
5. Jamier Perry, Meadowdale
6. Milo Hamilton, Shorecrest
7. Devin Montague, Shorecrest
8. Isaac Popich, Lynnwood
175 lbs.
1. Ever Yamada, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace
3. Ryan Pineda, Mountlake Terrace
4. Jackson Zollars, Meadowdale
5. Francisco Rodriguez, Lynnwood
6. Andrew Davis, Edmonds-Woodway
7. Matthew Van, Lynnwood
8. Lohgan Sloan, Meadowdale
190 lbs.
1. Carter Nichols, Shorecrest
2. Tan Nguyen, Lynnwood
3. Alex White, Edmonds-Woodway
4. Elijah Swett, Mountlake Terrace
5. Hildago Bautista, Lynnwood
6. William Brundage, Meadowdale
7. Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace
8. Aldo Guzman, Edmonds-Woodway
215 lbs.
1. Mika Serafinas, Edmonds-Woodway
2. Carmelo Larocca, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Masazo Ayers, Shorewood
4. Mikey Gay, Meadowdale
5. Gabe King, Shorecrest
6. John Manla, Lynnwood
7. Bryce Pawling, Mountlake Terrace
8. Benjamin Jenkins, Shorewood
285 lbs.
1. Jerin Wilson, Lynnwood
2. Jon Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway
3. Jaxson Hulbert, Meadowdale
4. Thor Lamusga, Lynnwood
5. Edson Belizaire, Edmonds-Woodway
6. Baboucarr Cham, Shorewood
7. Joseph Krueger, Meadowdale
8. Happiness Angkel, Shorewood
Next matches: Region 1 Wrestling Tournament (state tournament qualifier); Saturday, Feb. 10; 10 a.m. at Oak Harbor High School
Girls Wrestling
3A/4A Sub-Regional 1.2 Tournament at Juanita High School
Team scores:
1. Everett 195
2. Snohomish 184
3. Stanwood 179
4. Shorewood 166
5. Hazen 139
6. Edmonds-Woodway 121.5
7. Arlington 100
8. Marysville Pilchuck 85
9. Cascade 78
10. Marysville Getchell 63
T11. Monroe 61
T11. Juanita 61
13. Interlake 38
14. Lake Washington 37
T15. Lynnwood 28
T15. Liberty 28
17. Meadowdale 23
18. Bellevue 22
19. Shorecrest 17
20. Mountlake Terrace 2
Edmonds School District wrestlers who placed in the Top 8 of their weight classification (Top 6 places advance to sub regional tournament):
100 lbs.
6th place- Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway
105 lbs.
3rd place- Gwendolyn McCrummen, Lynnwood
6th place- Lena Kuebler, Edmonds-Woodway
115 lbs.
3rd place- Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway
6th place- Anh Nguyen, Lynnwood
120 lbs.
7th place- Corbynn Foster, Edmonds-Woodway
125 lbs.
3rd place- Ka’mareah Pelote, Meadowdale
4th place- Jennifer Reinoso, Edmonds-Woodway
130 lbs.
4th place- Emily Reed, Edmonds-Woodway
5th place- Liliana Frank, Edmonds-Woodway
140 lbs.
5th place- Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway
170 lbs.
7th place- Stephanie Cesar, Edmonds-Woodway
190 lbs.
4th place- Mer Eldridge, Edmonds-Woodway
8th place- Julia Cox, Meadowdale
Next match: 3A/4A Regional Tournament (state tournament qualifier); Saturday, Feb. 10; 10 a.m. at Monroe High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
