High school sports roundup for Feb. 2, 2023

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 56-36

Mountlake Terrace top scorers:

Mya Sheffield 19, Alexa Brock 11, Cameron Dunn 9

Cascade top scorers:

Claire Mitchell 12, Jaidyn Wilson 10

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-7, 11-9; Cascade 1-14, 2-17

Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Play-In Game; Wednesday, Feb. 8; opponent and location to be determined

Boys basketball

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 70-56

Scoring by quarter: Total

Shorecrest 17-13-27-13 70

Edmonds-Woodway 13-13-14-16 56

Shorecrest scorers:

Parker Baumann 17, Anthony Najera 15, Keaine Silimon 14, Brayden Fischer 6, Disma Kagarabi 5, Adarrius Hilliard 4, Darek Usitalo 4, Isaac Solomon 3, Aaron Ngoy 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Drew Warner 15, Will Bates 10, Ben Hanson 9, DJ Karl 9, Steven Warren Jr. 6, Gabe Cavalier 4, Jens Simonsen 3

Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 12-3, 14-5; Edmonds-Woodway 5-10, 8-12

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Play-In Game; Thursday, Feb. 9; opponent and location to be determined

— Compiled by Steve Willits