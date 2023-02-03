High school sports roundup for Feb. 2, 2023

Girls basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 56-36
Mountlake Terrace top scorers:
Mya Sheffield 19, Alexa Brock 11, Cameron Dunn 9
Cascade top scorers:
Claire Mitchell 12, Jaidyn Wilson 10
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-7, 11-9; Cascade 1-14, 2-17
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Play-In Game; Wednesday, Feb. 8; opponent and location to be determined
Boys basketball
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 70-56
Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorecrest 17-13-27-13 70
Edmonds-Woodway 13-13-14-16 56
Shorecrest scorers:
Parker Baumann 17, Anthony Najera 15, Keaine Silimon 14, Brayden Fischer 6, Disma Kagarabi 5, Adarrius Hilliard 4, Darek Usitalo 4, Isaac Solomon 3, Aaron Ngoy 2
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Drew Warner 15, Will Bates 10, Ben Hanson 9, DJ Karl 9, Steven Warren Jr. 6, Gabe Cavalier 4, Jens Simonsen 3
Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 12-3, 14-5; Edmonds-Woodway 5-10, 8-12
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament Play-In Game; Thursday, Feb. 9; opponent and location to be determined
— Compiled by Steve Willits
