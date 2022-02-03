High school sports roundup for Feb. 2, 2022

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Marysville Getchell 67-32

Meadowdale scorers: Jordan Leith 14, Ava Powell 11, Jenaly Gabriel 8, Payton Fleishman 7, McKenna Kuecker 7,

Sam Medina 6, Gia Powell 6, Sonja Amy 2, Kaiya Dotter 2, Audrey Lucas 2, Bre Sanchez Nobles 2

Marysville-Getchell scorers: Hayden Robinson 12, Ellie Jackson 9, Chlow Downing 8, Fran’Shay Wright 2, Jay Pittman 1

Records: Meadowdale 9-7; Marysville-Getchell 6-9

Meadowdale next game: Opening Round of the District Playoffs; Monday Feb. 7; Opponent, location and time to be determined

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 58-37

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 14, Adison Mattix 12, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Vito Mkrtychan 9, Jaxon Dubiel 4, Chris Meegan 4, Tigran Mkrtychan 4, Don Brown 1

Lynnwood scorers: Jordan Whittle 10, Tommy McMahon 8, Keegan Williams 5, Jacob Moriones 4, Yafett Sebhatu 4, Bayley Evans 3, Jace Hampson 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 9-2, 12-2; Lynnwood 0-12, 0-14

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville-Pilchuck defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-62

Marysville-Pilchuck scorers: Jamaari Jefferson 22, Tommy Nguyen 15, Athony Najera 13, Jackson Poe 7, Benjamin Baxter 4, Dylan Carson 3, Noah Faber 2, Louis Gallagher 1

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Adonai Daniel 24, Jacob Gabler 13, Gibby Marshall-Inman 10, Owen Perenchio 6, Steven Warren 6, Ruot Deng 3

Records (league and overall): Marysville Pilchuck 7-4, 7-6; Edmonds-Woodway 7-6, 8-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Thursday Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Marysville-Getchell defeated Meadowdale 75-58

Marysville Getchell scorers: Arion Palacol 25, Ryan Allison 13, Zach Rice 11, Jordan Swanson 11, Marcus Milham 9, Aiden Gleason 8, Mason Devereaux 2

Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 18, Naod Alemu 10, Alex Lee 7, Allan Mbuthia 7, Jaymon Wright 7, Malik Robinson 4, Evik Amy 3, Henock Tsegay 2,

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 6-7, 6-11; Meadowdale 1-10, 1-13

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Friday Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits