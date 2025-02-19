High school sports roundup for Feb. 18, 2025

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 70-25

The second-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks kept their season alive and moved within one game of qualifying for the 3A state tournament with a victory over the sixth-seeded Mount Vernon Bulldogs, 70-25. Sophomore Lexi Zardis led the Mavericks with 22 points.

The Mavericks rebounded after an upset loss to the seventh-seeded Monroe Bearcats in the quarterfinal round of the double-elimination District tournament, knocking the Mavericks into the consolation bracket.

Meadowdale’s final game of the tournament will be against the top-seeded Snohomish Panthers at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Marysville Pilchuck High School. The Panthers — whom many considered to be the favorites to win the District tournament — lost their District semifinal game on Tuesday, 47-23, to the fourth-seeded Shorecrest Scots.

Scoring by quarter:

Mount Vernon 03-12-03-07

Meadowdale 22-18-23-07

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Lexi Zardis 22

Audrey Lucas 13

Payton Fleishman 8

Sam Medina 8

Mia Brockmeyer 5

Lisa Sonko 4

Quinn Gannon 3

Kaya Powell 3

Hannah Keeney 2

Kyairra Roussin 2

Mount Vernon individual scorers:

Anaya Saldivar-Slater 9

Jaida Duodu 4

Chloe Krivanek 4

Kim Williams 3

Norah Pickering 2

Unknown 2

Addison Shand 1

Records: Meadowdale 16-7; Mount Vernon 15-8

Meadowdale next game: winner-to-state/loser-out game vs Snohomish; Saturday, Feb. 22; 10 a.m. at Marysville Pilchuck High School

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 50-29

Read the story here.

Records: Shorewood 12-13; Mountlake Terrace 10-13

Mountlake Terrace season is over