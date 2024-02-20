High school sports roundup for Feb. 16-17, 2024

Wrestling

Mat Classic XXV- State Championships at Tacoma Dome, Feb. 16-17

Three Edmonds School District wrestlers placed on the podium (Top eight individual finishers) at the annual Mat Classic Wrestling State Championships on Friday and Saturday.

Edmonds-Woodway junior Ever Yamada finished in third place in the Boys 3A 175 lb. classification.

Edmonds-Woodway junior wrestlers Hannah Baldock (115 lbs.) and Grace Fitting (140 lbs.) each finished in sixth place in the Girls 3A/4A weight classifications.

Other ESD wrestlers that accumulated team points but did not finish on the podium:

Edmonds-Woodway boys:

113 lbs.- AP Tran, senior

215 lbs.- Carmelo Larocca, sophomore

215 lbs.- Mika Serafinas, junior

Meadowdale boys:

132 lbs.- Maddox Millikan, senior

Mountlake Terrace boys:

175 lbs.- Owen Boswell, freshman

3A Boys team scores (top 5 and Edmonds School District schools):

1. Mead 272.5

2. Hermiston 132

3. Lincoln (Tacoma) 119

4. University 114

5. Arlington 111

T29. Edmonds-Woodway 29

T60. Meadowdale 6

65. Mountlake Terrace 5

T68. Lynnwood 0

3A/4A Girls team scores (top 5 and Edmonds School District schools):

1. Peninsula 122

2. Curtis 119

3. Glacier Peak 95

4. Davis 85

5. Yelm 80

34. Edmonds-Woodway 28

Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace did not score any team points.

Swimming

3A State Championships at King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way

Edmonds School District participants

200 Freestyle

22nd place: Christian Leaty, Mountlake Terrace 1:52.67

200 Freestyle Relay

19th place: Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Austin Chiu, Jude Willcox) 1:35.86

22nd place: Mountlake Terrace (Nathan Webb, Daryl Tran, Cole Leaty, Christian Leaty) 1:38.51

— Compiled Steve Willits