High school sports roundup for Feb. 15, 2025

Boys Swimming
3A District 1 Swimming and Diving Championships
at Snohomish Aquatic Center
Team results:
1. Shorecrest 496
2. Shorewood 366
3. Snohomish 302
4. Stanwood 179
5. Marysville Getchell 167
6. Lynnwood 154
7. Edmonds-Woodway 144
8. Mount Vernon 140
9. Everett 117
10. Ferndale 68
11. Mountlake Terrace 52
12. Meadowdale 44
13. Sedro-Woolley 31
14. Oak Harbor 22
Edmonds School District swimmers who qualified for state championship meet to be held at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way Thursday, Feb. 20 through Saturday, Feb. 22:
Individual events:
100 backstroke District Champion- Alex Lee (Lynnwood) 53.68
50 freestyle- Alex Lee (Lynnwood) 22.63
Relay events:
400 yard freestyle – Lynnwood (Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang, Alex Lee) 3:28.02
400 yard freestyle – Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, Luca Hooks, Finn Angel, Austin Chiu) 3:39.38
200 yard medley- Lynnwood (Alex Lee, Caleb Schnitzius, Evan Calkins, Ryan Tang) 1:42.42
200 yard medley- Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:44.42
Girls Wrestling
3A District 1 Championships
at Oak Harbor High School
Team scores:
1. Sedro-Woolley 589
2. Oak Harbor 504.5
3. Everett 343.5
4. Shorewood 272.5
5. Lynnwood 250.5
6. Stanwood 249.5
7. Mount Vernon 233
8. Snohomish 228.5
9. Edmonds-Woodway 226.5
10. Marysville Getchell 180
11. Ferndale 136
12. Monroe 134
13. Meadowdale 81.5
14. Mountlake Terrace 61
15. Shorecrest 60
Top 10 wrestlers in each weight classification qualify for state. Edmonds School District wrestlers who qualified:
100 lbs.
3rd place: Ny Ny Pendleton, Edmonds-Woodway
105 lbs.
3rd place: Naomi Hawkins, Lynnwood
110 lbs.
4th place: Anh Nguyen, Lynnwood
10th place: Zoe Degenstein, Lynnwood
120 lbs.
1st place: Hannah Baldock, Edmonds-Woodway
125 lbs.
5th place: Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace
6th place: Liliana Frank, Edmonds-Woodway
130 lbs.
4th place: Neela Lopez Hernandez, Mountlake Terrace
5th place: Brianna Williams, Lynnwood
135 lbs.
3rd place: Zainab Sumah, Lynnwood
5th place: Mia Cruz, Edmonds-Woodway
10th place: Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez, Meadowdale
140 lbs.
1st place: Grace Fitting, Edmonds-Woodway
4th place: Caitlyn Gallagher, Edmonds-Woodway
6th place: Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood
145 lbs.
5th place: Elizabeth Noble, Lynnwood
155 lbs.
5th place: Tala Samara, Lynnwood
10th place: Hasivie Barreiro Olivera, Meadowdale
170 lbs.
3rd place: Stephanie Cesar, Edmonds-Woodway
4th place: Maria Rosa Thompson, Meadowdale
8th place: Karen Chavez, Lynnwood
190 lbs.
9th place: Julia Cox, Meadowdale
Mat Classic XXXVI State Championships; Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21 at the Tacoma Dome.
