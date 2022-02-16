High school sports roundup for Feb. 15, 2022

Girls Basketball

3A District 1 playoffs elimination game

Mountlake Terrace defeated Ferndale 38-34

The Hawks’ Maile Armstrong sunk a tough 3-pointer as the shot clock buzzer went off with 31 seconds left in the game, giving Mountlake Terrace a 38-34 lead and all but clinching what had been a close back-and-forth game vs. Ferndale. The 38-34 victory keeps the Hawks’ season alive as they now advance to play Snohomish Saturday at Everett Community College at 12:45 p.m., in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game.

The Hawks looked to be in good shape early by grabbing their largest lead of the night, 20-11 midway through the second quarter. Ferndale, however, took the momentum away by outscoring the Hawks 11-0 over the final 3:18 of the half, thanks to three different players connecting on 3-point shots as well as another field goal in which the shooter stepped on the 3-point line. Ferndale led 22-20 at the half.

The second half saw five different lead changes, three of which took place over the final 3:35 of the game. Lindsay Ho’s layup with 2:15 left in the game gave the Hawks a 35-34 lead. It was an advantage Terrace would not relinquish as the score remained unchanged, other than Armstrong’s big basket to close out the game.

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 11, Mya Sheffield 9, Lindsey Ho 7, Cameron Dunn 4, Nicole Penner 4, Maile Armstrong 3

Ferndale scorers: Hannah Barlean 9, Maleah Singson 7, Mallory Buttenschoen 5, Tia Gilday 5, Ashley Lang 5, Ellie Ochoa 3

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-7; Ferndale 10-10

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Saturday Feb. 19; 12:45 p.m. at Everett Community College

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 60-43

Meadowdale avenged a loss to Lynnwood during the regular season and advanced in the District tournament’s consolation bracket while eliminating the Royals (9-9). The Mavericks outscored the Royals 24-4 in the second quarter and led 33-11 at halftime. Sophomore point guard Gia Powell led the Mavericks (11-9) with 27 points, including 17 in the first half. Meadowdale advances to play Everett in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game Saturday at Everett Community College. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 27, McKenna Kuecker 9, Kaiya Dotter 6, Jordan Leith 6, Audrey Lucas 6, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Sam Medina 2, Ava Powell 2

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 17, Aniya Hooker 16, Nyree Johnson 4, Sarah Cambronero 3, McKenzie Martin 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-9; Lynnwood 9-9

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Saturday Feb. 19; 4:15 p.m. at Everett Community College

Lynnwood season is over

— Compiled by Steve Willits