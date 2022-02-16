High school sports roundup for Feb. 15, 2022

Girls Basketball
3A District 1 playoffs elimination game
Mountlake Terrace defeated Ferndale 38-34
The Hawks’ Maile Armstrong sunk a tough 3-pointer as the shot clock buzzer went off with 31 seconds left in the game, giving Mountlake Terrace a 38-34 lead and all but clinching what had been a close back-and-forth game vs. Ferndale. The 38-34 victory keeps the Hawks’ season alive as they now advance to play Snohomish Saturday at Everett Community College at 12:45 p.m., in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game.
The Hawks looked to be in good shape early by grabbing their largest lead of the night, 20-11 midway through the second quarter. Ferndale, however, took the momentum away by outscoring the Hawks 11-0 over the final 3:18 of the half, thanks to three different players connecting on 3-point shots as well as another field goal in which the shooter stepped on the 3-point line. Ferndale led 22-20 at the half.
The second half saw five different lead changes, three of which took place over the final 3:35 of the game. Lindsay Ho’s layup with 2:15 left in the game gave the Hawks a 35-34 lead. It was an advantage Terrace would not relinquish as the score remained unchanged, other than Armstrong’s big basket to close out the game.
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 11, Mya Sheffield 9, Lindsey Ho 7, Cameron Dunn 4, Nicole Penner 4, Maile Armstrong 3
Ferndale scorers: Hannah Barlean 9, Maleah Singson 7, Mallory Buttenschoen 5, Tia Gilday 5, Ashley Lang 5, Ellie Ochoa 3
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 12-7; Ferndale 10-10
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Snohomish; Saturday Feb. 19; 12:45 p.m. at Everett Community College
Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 60-43
Meadowdale avenged a loss to Lynnwood during the regular season and advanced in the District tournament’s consolation bracket while eliminating the Royals (9-9). The Mavericks outscored the Royals 24-4 in the second quarter and led 33-11 at halftime. Sophomore point guard Gia Powell led the Mavericks (11-9) with 27 points, including 17 in the first half. Meadowdale advances to play Everett in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game Saturday at Everett Community College. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 27, McKenna Kuecker 9, Kaiya Dotter 6, Jordan Leith 6, Audrey Lucas 6, Jenaly Gabriel 2, Sam Medina 2, Ava Powell 2
Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 17, Aniya Hooker 16, Nyree Johnson 4, Sarah Cambronero 3, McKenzie Martin 3
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 11-9; Lynnwood 9-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Saturday Feb. 19; 4:15 p.m. at Everett Community College
Lynnwood season is over
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.