High school sports roundup for Feb. 11, 2023

Boys wrestling

3A Region 3 Tournament (21 schools)

At Edmonds-Woodway High School

Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds School District teams):

1. Silas 213.5, 2. Kent Meridian 196.5, 3. Auburn Riverside 153.5, 4. Lincoln 127, 5. Spanaway Lake 121.5, 8. Edmonds-Woodway 80, 14. Lynnwood 53, 15. Mountlake Terrace 49, 20. Meadowdale 12

Edmonds-School District wrestlers who qualified for state by finishing in the top 5 of their weight classification:

113 lbs:

5th Place- AP Tran (Edmonds-Woodway)

120 lbs:

5th Place- Maddox Millikan (Meadowdale)

132 lbs:

5th Place- Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace)

138 lbs:

2nd Place- Kayden Richman Myers (Lynnwood)

152 lbs:

2nd Place- Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)

160 lbs:

1st Place- Ever Yamada (Edmonds-Woodway)

2nd Place- Koby Sedy (Mountlake Terrace)

285 lbs:

1st Place- Dylan White (Lynnwood)

Girls wrestling

3A/4A Region 1 Tournament (30+ schools)

At Snohomish High School

Team Scores (Top 5 overall and Edmonds-School District teams)

1. Shorewood 169, 2. Mount Vernon 136, 3. Arlington 133, 4. Lake Stevens 128, 5. Everett 115, 15. Mountlake Terrace 36, 27. Meadowdale 8, 29. Edmonds-Woodway 5

Edmonds-School District wrestlers who qualified for state by finishing in the Top 6 of their weight classification:

115 lbs:

4th Place- Marylyne Obare (Mountlake Terrace)

120 lbs:

4th Place- Rosechelle Obare (Mountlake Terrace)

130 lbs:

6th Place- Grace Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway)

Boys swimming

3A District 1 Championships

Team Scores:

Shorecrest 475, Shorewood 386.5, Snohomish 225, Mount Vernon 206, Cascade 173, Marysville Getchell 161.5, Mountlake Terrace 157, Edmonds-Woodway 152, Stanwood 133, Lynnwood 83, Oak Harbor 38, Monroe 33, Everett 19, Ferndale 18, Meadowdale 6

Edmonds School District Top 4 Finishers:

200 Medley Relay:

4th Place: Edmonds-Woodway (Mate Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Wilcox) 1:46.87

100 freestyle:

3rd Place: Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 48.50

100 backstroke:

3rd Place: Mate Pallos (Edmonds-Woodway) 54.93

Boys basketball

District playoffs

Mountlake Terrace defeated Everett 57-47

Read the story here.

— Compiled by Steve Willits