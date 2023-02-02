High school sports roundup for Feb. 1, 2023

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 74-62

Scoring by half: Total

Meadowdale 36-38 74

Snohomish 24-38 62

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 20, Ava Powell 19, Jordan Leith 11, Audrey Lucas 8, Payton Fleishman 8, Mia Brockmeyer 5, Natalie Durbin 2, Kaiya Dotter 1

Snohomish top scorers:

Jada Andresen 20, Sienna Capelli 15, Tyler Gildersleeves-Stiles 11

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-4, 14-5; Snohomish 10-4, 13-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 65-38

No details reported

Records (league and overall) Lynnwood 11-3, 13-5; Cedarcrest 2-12, 3-16

Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys basketball

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 77-61

Lynnwood scorers:

Keegan Williams 28, Jace Hampson 18, Cimaryus Sterling 12, Navtej Kaile 6, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jordan Whittle 4, Noor Ahmadzai 2, Nathan Sebhatu 2

Cedarcrest scorers:

Murphy Vliem 15, Adam Rawlings 10, Tillman Yowell 10, Jack Le Blanc 13, Max Taibl 5, Cooper Ayers 3, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 3, Connor Haraden 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-10, 7-12; Cedarcrest 7-7, 9-9

Lynnwood next game: at Snohomish; Friday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits