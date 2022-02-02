High school sports roundup for Feb. 1, 2022

Girls Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 62-36
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-12; Marysville Pilchuck 3-10
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Thursday Feb. 3; 5:40 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 69-33
Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 18, Aniya Hooker 17, Mataya Canda 14, Dina Yonas 6, Nyree Johnson 5, Jocelyn Tamayo 5, McKenzie Martin 4
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Cameron Dunn 9, Mya Sheffield 6, Elise Colvin 5, Lindsey Ho 4, Sierra Sonko 4, Maile Armstrong 3, Ainsley Beach 2
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-4, 7-6; Mountlake Terrace 5-4, 10-4
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Thursday Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday Feb. 3; 5:40 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
