High school sports roundup for Feb. 1-2, 2024

Posted: February 3, 2024 4

Girls Basketball

Feb. 1

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 57-50

Terrace’s Alexa Brock (3) shoots a 3-pointer in front of a Cascade defender Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Anais Castillo (11) drives to the paint for a layup against Cascade’s Sally Sylla (14).
Clara Loveless (22) dives and fights for a loose ball against a Cascade defender.
The Hawks’ Iman Kaifa drives to the paint for a layup.
Jordan Wagner (12) faces off against a Cascade defender.
The team’s 2024 seniors are honored Thursday. L-R: Alexa Brock (3), Anais Castillo (11) and Alyssa Brown(33).

Scoring by quarter                                                                  Final

Cascade                                       11        15        8         16          50

Mountlake Terrace                 10        14        10        23          57

Mountlake Terrace scoring:

Jordyn Stokes 16, Jordan Wagner 16, Anais Castillo 7, Clara Loveless 6, Alexis Brock 5, Hurley Schmidt 5, Iman Kaifa 2

Cascade scoring:

Sally Sylla 26, Jaidyn Wilson 11, Kiley Osbjornsen 9, Kaysha Agag 2, Isa Palmer 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-17; Cascade 4-11

Mountlake Terrace’s season is over.

Feb. 2

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 88-44

Scoring by quarter                                                      Final

Cedarcrest                  13        6         13        12          44

Meadowdale               23        29        21        15          88

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 24, Lexi Zardis 15, Audrey Lucas 12, Lisa Sonko 11, Mia Brockmeyer 10, Alexis Nguyen 8, Payton Fleishman 4, Kylie Richards 4

Cedarcrest scorers:

McKenzie 17, Avery Dice 7, Kiki Anderson 6, Rogers 6, Plecher 5, Decker 3

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 12-2, 18-3; Cedarcrest 2-11, 6-13

Meadowdale next game: District 1 3A Tournament, opening round.  Opponent to be determined; Saturday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 48-41

Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker (0) gets around the screen set by Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik (25). (Photos by Darwin Tamayo)
Royals’ senior Nyree Johnson (12) is met at the paint by Snohomish junior Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles (34).
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark shoots a free throw.

Snohomish leading scorer:

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles 16

Lynnwood leading scorer:

Aniya Hooker 23

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 11-2, 14-5; Lynnwood 9-4, 13-7

Lynnwood next game: District 1 3A Tournament, opening round.  Opponent to be determined; Saturday February 10; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-53 (overtime)

Edmonds-Woodway battled back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime but Shorecrest pulled off the win, 58-53, in the regular season finale.

Shorecrest scorers:

Cassandra Chestnut 17, Jocelyn Wirch 12, Magnolia Ensign 8, Anna Usitalo 8, Naima Preudomme 7, Jorja Perrin 6

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Finley Wichers 16, Natalie Durbin 11, Indira Carey-Boxley 9, Naomi Limb 8, Janie Hanson 4, Sydney Stumpf 3, Jade Fajarillo 2

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 6-6, 13-6; Edmonds-Woodway 3-10, 7-13

Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over.

Boys Basketball

Feb. 1

Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 70-48

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 10-4, 12-7; Edmonds-Woodway 8-7, 10-10

Edmonds-Woodway next game: District tournament play-in game (winner to District tournament, losing team eliminated), opponent and location to be determined; Wednesday February 7; 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 2

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 78-33

Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 59-52

Scoring by quarter:                                                     Final

Cedarcrest                  14        18        16        11          59

Meadowdale               12        12        10        18          52

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 12-3, 17-3; Meadowdale 4-11, 7-13

Cedarcrest scoring:

Jack LeBlanc 18, Murphy Vliem 18, Adam Rawlings 15, Alex Amaral 8

Meadowdale scoring:

Jaymon Wright 16, Natnael Ghirmay 13, David Janzen 8, Tate Lynch 8, Khalil Botley 5, Payton Hernandez 2

Snohomish defeated Lynnwood 76-69

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-10, 8-12; Lynnwood 0-15, 1-19

Lynnwood’s season is over.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

