High school sports roundup for Dec. 9, 2022

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 43-33

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks held the Marysville Getchell Chargers to 10 points in the second half and overcame a 10-point halftime deficit with a 30-point second half for their second consecutive victory, 43-33.

Marysville Getchell appeared to be on its way to the win in the first half, led by Hayden Robinson’s 13 first-half points. The Chargers outscored the Hawks 15-4 in the second quarter and held a 23-13 lead at halftime. The Hawks cut the Chargers’ lead in half with a 10-5 advantage in the third quarter, closing the gap to 28-23 going into the final period.

Momentum really swung in the Hawks’ favor when Cameron Dunn scored five quick points in a matter of a few seconds off the game clock. With the Hawks trailing 28-27 with a little under five minutes remaining in the game, Dunn was fouled on a shot attempt, which sent her to the free-throw line. Dunn made both of the free throws to give the Hawks a 29-28 lead. Dunn then stole the inbounds pass, drove the line, scored the basket and was fouled on the play. Dunn made the free-throw attempt to complete the 3-point play to increase the Hawks’ lead to 32-28. Dunn scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half, including eight in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks then pulled away, outscoring the Chargers 20-5 in the final quarter to finish out the victory.

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Cameron Dunn 17, Maya Davis 8, Maile Armstrong 7, Mya Sheffield 4, Sierra Sonko 4, Jazzma Pinnerman 2, Ainslee Beach 1

Marysville Getchell scorers:

Hayden Robinson 14, Chloe Downing 12, Ellie Jackson 3, Kalea Mailangi 2, Lorelei Pringle 2

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-0, 2-1; Marysville Getchell 1-1, 3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Stanwood; Monday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 67-16

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 1-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2, 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 78-67

Marysville Getchell top scorers:

Bubba Palacol 33, Shawn Etheridge 19, Wyatt Harris 12

Mountlake Terrace top scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 18, Chris Meegan 18, Zaveon Jones 14

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 2-0, 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 1-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kings; Saturday, Dec. 10; 2:30 p.m. at Highline Community College

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 44-42

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 4-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 2-3

Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Monday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 67-47

Scoring by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 8-12-14-13 47

Monroe 9-21-14-23 67

Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 3-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Ingraham; Saturday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits