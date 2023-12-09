High school sports roundup for Dec. 8, 2023

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 83-26

The Mavericks jumped out to a 50-16 halftime lead on the way to the victory over Shorewood. The team celebrated Brown University commit Gia Powell for scoring her 1,000th high school career point earlier in the week and the senior guard responded by scoring a team-high 25 points in the win.

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 25 25 19 14 83

Shorewood 6 10 2 8 26

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 25, Mia Brockmeyer 16, Payton Fleishman 12, Samantha Medina 8, Kaya Powell 5, Kaiya Dotter 4, Audrey Lucas 4, Lexi Zardis 4, Kylie Richards 3, Lisa Sonko 2

Shorewood scorers: Vanessa Spadafora 6, Gabbi Santiago 5, Ella Emanuael 4, Kaitlin Spadafora 4, Bridget Cox 3, Rylie Gettman 2, Maya Glasser 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 3-1; Shorewood 0-2, 1-2

Meadowdale next game: at King’s; Saturday Dec. 9; 2 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 71-12

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Natalie Durbin 19, Finley Wichers 13, Indira Carey-Boxley 10

Marysville Pilchuck leading scorers: Kiawana Calkins 3, Stella Baumgart 3, Kylea’na Rosario 3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-2; Marysville Pilchuck 0-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Monday December 11; 7:15 p.m.

Marysville Getchell defeated Mountlake Terrace 31-25

Marysville Getchell scorers: Fran’shay Wright 9, Claire Michal 7, Max Struss 6, Chloe Downing 5, Jaidyn Swanson 2, Emme Witter 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Anais Castillo 12, Alex Brock 6, Iman Kaifa 4, Hurley Schmidt 2, Clara Loveless 1

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-1, 1-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-1, 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Stanwood; Monday Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 61-52

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: DJ Karl 19, Grant Williams 11, Will Alseth 10

Marysville Pilchuck leading scorers: Rodney Perez 18, Xerxes Myles-Gilford 12, Shane Nelson 8

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 1-3; Marysville Pilchuck 0-2, 0-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 58-56

Girls Wrestling

Lynnwood/Meadowdale/Monroe/Shorecrest

At Lynnwood High School

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: Tournament at North Creek High School; Tuesday Dec. 12; 6 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: Tournament at Lynnwood High School; Saturday Dec. 16; 9:30 a.m.