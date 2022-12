High school sports roundup for Dec. 8, 2022

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Monroe 93-58

Teyah Clark shot 10-for-12 from 3 point range on the way to a 32 point night as the Royals cruised to a win against the Bearcats. Aniya Hooker added 21 points and Kayla Lorenz scored 17.

Points by quarter: Total

Lynnwood 26-21-28-18 93

Monroe 13-19-10-16 58

Lynnwood point scorers:

Teyah Clark 32, Aniya Hooker 21, Kayla Lorenz 17, Dina Yonas 9, Mataya Canda 6, McKenzie Ruse-Martin 4, Ena Dodik 2, Nyree Johnson 2

Monroe point scorers:

Adria Lincoln 21, Mya Mercille 16, Mya Paxton 7, Hope Keller 6, Katelyn Paxton 4, Kasey Lewis 2, Aspen Vanderveen 2

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 2-1; Monroe 0-2, 3-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Monday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 67-46

Points by quarters: Total

Meadowdale 19-15-13-20 67

Shorewood 11- 8- 16-11 46

Meadowdale point scorers:

Gia Powell 26, Audrey Lucas 19, Samantha Medina 6, Jordan Leith 5, Mackenzie Tindall 4, Mia Brockmeyer 3, Payton Fleishman 2

Shorewood point scorers:

Joy Brandenstein 12, Kate Evans 6, Rachel Te 5, Addi Trull 5, Izze Peijs 4, Maya Glasser 3, Gabbi Santiago 3, Ella Emanuel 2, Emily Lin 2, Kaitlin Spadafora 2, Vanessa Spadafora 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 2-1; Shorewood 0-2, 0-3

Meadowdale next game: vs King’s; Saturday, Dec. 10; 1:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys wrestling

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 60-24

106- Aaron Esteban (J) won by forfeit; 113- Brian Nguyen (J) won by forfeit; 120- Weston Moore (J) won by forfeit; 126- Thomas Casparek (J) won by forfeit; 132- Daymek Majerle (J) won by forfeit; 138- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Jonah Kumma (J); 145- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) pinned Tony Guizar (J); 152- Angelo Impaque (MT) decision over Carson Gilbert (J) 7-3; 160- Grayson James (J) pinned Caden Connors (MT); 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Noah Rodriguez (J); 182- Damien Smith (J) pinned Sean Connors (MT); 195- Jacar Harris (J) won by forfeit; 220- Michael Finnerty (J) won by forfeit; 285- Nathan Brooks (J) won by forfeit

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 40-18

106- Double forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Double forfeit; 126- Raj Brar (C) won by forfeit; 132- Double forfeit; 138- Jack Bode (MT) pinned Eliott Velasquez (C) :58; 145- Malachi Hashimoto (MT) pinned Matthew Barclay (C) :57; 152- Mick Gerber (C) major decision over Angelo Impaque (MT) 19-6; 160- Carlos Garcia (C) pinned Caden Conners (MT) 2:46; 170- Koby Sedy (MT) pinned Elias Luna (C) 3:46; 182- Vlad Kuizhkulu (C) pinned Sean Conners (MT) :59; 195- JP Ramirez (C) won by forfeit; 220- Liam Doung (C) won by forfeit; 285- Daron Rainey (C) won by forfeit

Monroe defeated Meadowdale 37-36

160- Herber George (Mon) pinned Colin Falin (Mead) :18; 170- Kaydon Stedman (Mead) won by forfeit; 182- Jackson Zollars (Mead.) pinned Gus Hanson (Mon) 2:31; 195- Aaron Bejar (Mead) won by forfeit; 220- Aiden Pennington (Mead) won by forfeit; 285- Double forfeit; 106- Peterson (Mon) won by forfeit; 113- Ethan Atterbury (Mon) major decision over Luca Washburn (Mead) 16-2; 120- Will Carpenter (Mon) decision over Michael O’Neal (Mead) 8-5; 126- Maddox Millikan (Mead) pinned Sebastian Ferrell (Mon) 1:43; 132- Damon Kan (Mon) pinned Logan Palmer (Mead) :40; 138- Sam Iliff (Mon) won by forfeit; 145- Ean Frasier (Mon) pinned Chris Ramerez (Mead) 2:50; 152- Mason Fitzwater (Mon) pinned Joseph Schreiner (Mead) :52

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 72-6

152- Eric Vogel (A) pinned Joseph Schreiner (M) 2:42; 160- Dustin Baxter (A) pinned Colin Falin (M) :42; 170- James Eastman (A) pinned Kaydon Stedman (M) :55; 182- Jackson Zollars (M) pinned Roderick Bernardo (A) :43; 195- Holden Strande (A) pinned Aaron Bejar (M) 1:31; 220- Isaiah Evans (A) pinned Aiden Pennington (M) 1:03; 285- Ameer Alwadi (A) won by forfeit; 106- Double forfeit; 113- AJ Dorchak (A) won by forfeit; 120- Atheer Alwadi (A) pinned Michael O’Neal (M) 2:36; 126- Kane Oderius (A) pinned Maddox Milikan (M) 1:54; 132- Beau Gudde (A) won by forfeit; 138- Chase Deberry (A) pinned Sam Iliff (M) :29; 145- Tre Haines (A) pinned Chris Ramerez (M) :45

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Lynnwood 45-33

138- Malakai Childress (MP) pinned Chandler Olds (L) 3:54; 145- Kayden Myers (L) pinned Leeto Perez (MP) 4:18; 152- Daniel Vergara (MP) pinned Sebastian Rodriguez (L) 2:24; 160- Joseph Davis (MP) pinned Nathan Williams (L) 1:49; 170- Jaydan Goetz (MP) pinned Matthew Van; 182- Quinto Cannon (MP) pinned Andy Chavez (L); 195- Donny Faulkner (MP) decision over Tan Nguyen (L) 15-8; 220- Drew Pirone (MP) pinned Daniel Villa (L) :25; 285- Dylan White (L) pinned Aiden Markel (MP) :44; 106- Phillipe Ban (L) pinned Garrett Turner (MP) 2:27; 113- Ashton Myers (L) decision over Javohn Henry (MP) 9-7; 120- Eric Ly (L) pinned Donte Luong (MP) 3:58; 126- Aiden Johnston (MP) pinned Karem Boukhari (L) 1:25; 132- Bryan Nunez (L) pinned Cole Jones-Longstreet (MP) 1:46

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ingraham 47-25

145- Galen Baird (I) decision over Jacob Ramos (EW) 9-8; 152- Sam Schimpf (EW) defeated Caleb Cazarez (I) 8-3; 160- Elias Slusser (I) majority decision Sergio Lopez (EW) 12-1; 170- Liam Fitting (EW) pinned Dejean Bowens (I) 3:56; 182- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Chase Mangan (I) 2:59; 195- Athanase Nishemezwe (I) pinned Alex White (EW) 4:44; 220- Mika Serfinas (EW) pinned Gustavo Vasquez (I) :22; 285- Reed Burmaster (EW) pinned Elias Rojas (I) 3:33; 106- Jude Haines (EW) pinned Cecil Janette (I) :33; 113- River Niskanen (I) won by forfeit; 120- AP Tran (EW) decision over Sam Morey (I) 5-3; 126- Dylan Rice (EW) pinned Brady Reynolds (I) :50; 132- Kyle Steele (I) pinned James Cauilan (EW) 3:16; 138- Brian Ramirez (EW) pinned Santi Gonzalez (I) 4:36

Boys swimming

Dual meet at Lynnwood Pool

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 142-41

Jackson defeated Edmonds-Woodway 96-74

Shorewood defeated Jackson 122-61

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Ethan Georgiev (J) 1:52.70; 200 individual medley- Ben Allen (SW) 2:09.73; 50 freestyle- Ethan Cummingham (SW) 24.23; Diving- Enzo Rolfe (SW) 143.35; 100 butterfly- Ethan Chen-Parks (J) 55.91; 100 freestyle- Georgiev (J) 50.51; 500 freestyle- Peter Ingalsbe (SW) 5:39.81; 100 backstroke- Allen (SW) 57.77; 100 breaststroke- Chen-Parks (J) 1:06.58

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Jackson (Jaelen Oh, Chen-Parks, Nathaniel Nguyen, Georgiev) 1:45.09; 200 freestyle- Jackson (Chen-Parks, Nguyen, Oh, Georgiev) 1:34.67; 400 freestyle- Shorewood (Andrew Mitchell, Larson Buchholz, Allen, Cunningham) 3:35.90

At Lynnwood pool

Edmonds-Woodway 77

Mariner 53

Mountlake Terrace 39

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle- Christian Leaty (MT) 1:57.13; 200 individual medley- Vyron Domingo (Mar) 2:04.88; 50 freestyle- Itzack Tambanua (Mar) 23.81; 100 butterfly- Domingo (Mar) 56.76; 100 freestyle- Tambanua (Mar) 54.17; 500 freestyle- Lennox Norenberg (EW) 6:12.00; 100 backstroke- Mate Pallos (EW) 58.40; 100 breaststroke – Patrick Kotwis;

Relay event winners:

200 medley- Edmonds-Woodway (Pallos, Norenberg, Austin Chiu, Nico Menanno) 1:52.75; 200 freestyle relay- Edmonds-Woodway (Norenberg, Chiu, Kotwis, Ciaran Brennan) 1:45.85; 400 freestyle- Mariner (Domingo, Rojelio Jamero, Ilya Tambanua, Itzack Tambanua) 3:57.93

— Compiled by Steve Willits