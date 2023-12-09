High school sports roundup for Dec. 7, 2023

Posted: December 9, 2023 4

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Monroe 74-49

Lynnwood leading scorers:

Kayla Lorenz 19, Teyah Clark 14, Aniya Hooker 13, Jocelyn Tamayo 9,Ena Dodik 9

Monroe leading scorers:

Mya Mercille 17, Halle Keller 8

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 4-0; Monroe 0-2, 2-3

Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood senior captain Kayla Lorenz (right) makes a move to the basket defended by Monroe’s Eliana Horner (21) in a game at Lynnwood HS on Thursday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Lynnwood coach Eddie McFerrin (kneeling) speaks to the team during a timeout.
Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik (25) shoots after getting an offensive rebound.
Junior guard Jocelyn Tamayo (15) dribbles around Monroe’s Hope Keller.
Lynnwood senior captain Aniya Hooker drives to the hoop followed by Monroe’s Brooklyn Krache.
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark (left) drives around Halle Keller.
Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas eyes the basket for a 3-pointer.

Boys Basketball

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 58-49

Shorewood leading stats:

Jaden Marlow 17 points and 6 rebounds

Nate Burkwell 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 assists

Tommy Moles 10 points

Meadowdale leading scorers:

Tate Lynch 11 points

Avery Pelote 10 points

Noah Million 10 points

Halil Botley 10 points

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Mavericks forward David Janzen (12) fights under the bucket on Thursday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)

Meadowdale guard Tate Lynch (2) drives against Shorewood on Thursday.
Mavericks guard Avery Pelote (0) soars to the hoop Thursday.
Meadowdale sophomore Khalil Botley (10) fights for a rebound Thursday.
Tate Lynch (2) puts up a jumper against Shorewood.
Meadowdale’s Avery Pelote (0) challenges Shorewood’s Nathaniel Burkell on Thursday.

Monroe defeated Lynnwood 65-44

Monroe scoring: Wyatt Prohn 16, Dylan Hall 15, Kieren Greear 13, Noah Giaconi 12, Chayce Waite-Kellar 5, Caleb Campbell 4

Lynnwood scoring: Brandon Martinez-Arceo 18, Matteos Shiferaw 8, Nathan Sebhatu 6, Josh Shuge 5, Abdullah Sisawo 4, Richard Choy 2, Robel Berhanu 1

Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 3-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 129-37

Relay event winners

200 yard medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:53.44

200 yard freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Jude Willcox, Martin Nguyen, Nico Menanno, Austin Chiu) 1:47.63

400 yard freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, Finn Angel, Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg) 4:06.49

Individual event results:

200 yard freestyle

Austin Chiu (EW) 2:17.17

Finn Angel (EW) 2:33.06

Aaron Ton (M) 2:34.41

200 yard medley

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:17.25

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 2:24.67

Liam Schell (EW) 2:48.45

50 yard freestyle

Jude Willcox (EW) 25.12

Koji Gilginas (EW) 27.21

Martin Nguyen (EW) 29.29

100 butterfly

Austin Chiu (EW) 1:08.40

Luca Hooks (EW) 1:09.39

Saikou Darboe (M) 1:34.04

100 yard freestyle

Lennox Norenberg (EW) 55.94

Jude Willcox (EW) 57.05

Martin Nguyen (EW) 1:10.41

500 yard freestyle

Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:28.43

Kanai Zablan (EW) 6:40.40

Nico Menanno (EW) 6:51.31

100 yard backstroke

Liam Schell (EW) 1:14.15

Luca Hooks (EW) 1:21.71

Kanai Zablan (EW) 1:22.60

100 yard breaststroke

Finn Angel (EW) 1:20.36

Nico Menanno (EW) 1:20.67

Aaron Ton (M) 1:24.17

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Tuesday, Jan. 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Boys Wrestling

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 71-6

106- Mikey O’Neal (Mead) won by forfeit; 113- Miguel Garcia (Mead) pinned Casey Grantham (Mon) 1:52; 120- Maddox Millikan (Mead) pinned Jackson Daller (Mon) 1:39; 126- Chris Ramirez (Mead) technical fall over Porter Douglas (Mon) 15-0; 132- Logan Palmer (Mead) pinned Romeo Waltermire (Mon) 5:26; 138- Matt Sleipness (Mead) pinned Xander Muller (Mon) 1:33; 144- Luis Partida del Rosario (Mead) won by forfeit; 150- Kayden Stedman (Mead) won by forfeit; 157- Jackson Zollars (Mead) won by forfeit; 165- Will Brundage (Mead) won by forfeit; 175- Joseph Kruger (Mead) won by forfeit; 190- Double forfeit; 215- Michael Carpenter (Mead) pinned Tyler Kautzman (Mon) 0:47; 285- Lukah Washburn (Mead) won by forfeit.

Meadowdale next match: Tournament at Arlington High School; Saturday, Dec. 9; 9 a.m.

Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 58-21

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: Tournament at Lake Washington High School; Saturday Dec. 9; 8 a.m.

Dual meet- Everett/Jackson/Mountlake Terrace

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 45-23

Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-24

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Dec. 13: 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Arlington, Cedarcrest, Edmonds-Woodway, Everett, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Meadowdale

At Meadowdale High School

No details reported

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME