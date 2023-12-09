High school sports roundup for Dec. 7, 2023

Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Monroe 74-49
Lynnwood leading scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 19, Teyah Clark 14, Aniya Hooker 13, Jocelyn Tamayo 9,Ena Dodik 9
Monroe leading scorers:
Mya Mercille 17, Halle Keller 8
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 2-0, 4-0; Monroe 0-2, 2-3
Lynnwood next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 11; 7:15 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 58-49
Shorewood leading stats:
Jaden Marlow 17 points and 6 rebounds
Nate Burkwell 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 assists
Tommy Moles 10 points
Meadowdale leading scorers:
Tate Lynch 11 points
Avery Pelote 10 points
Noah Million 10 points
Halil Botley 10 points
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 2-0, 3-0; Meadowdale 0-2, 1-3
Meadowdale next game: vs Inglemoor; Saturday, Dec. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mavericks forward David Janzen (12) fights under the bucket on Thursday. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Monroe defeated Lynnwood 65-44
Monroe scoring: Wyatt Prohn 16, Dylan Hall 15, Kieren Greear 13, Noah Giaconi 12, Chayce Waite-Kellar 5, Caleb Campbell 4
Lynnwood scoring: Brandon Martinez-Arceo 18, Matteos Shiferaw 8, Nathan Sebhatu 6, Josh Shuge 5, Abdullah Sisawo 4, Richard Choy 2, Robel Berhanu 1
Records (league and overall): Monroe 2-0, 3-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Swimming
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 129-37
Relay event winners
200 yard medley: Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:53.44
200 yard freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Jude Willcox, Martin Nguyen, Nico Menanno, Austin Chiu) 1:47.63
400 yard freestyle: Edmonds-Woodway (Patrick Kotwis, Finn Angel, Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg) 4:06.49
Individual event results:
200 yard freestyle
Austin Chiu (EW) 2:17.17
Finn Angel (EW) 2:33.06
Aaron Ton (M) 2:34.41
200 yard medley
Patrick Kotwis (EW) 2:17.25
Lennox Norenberg (EW) 2:24.67
Liam Schell (EW) 2:48.45
50 yard freestyle
Jude Willcox (EW) 25.12
Koji Gilginas (EW) 27.21
Martin Nguyen (EW) 29.29
100 butterfly
Austin Chiu (EW) 1:08.40
Luca Hooks (EW) 1:09.39
Saikou Darboe (M) 1:34.04
100 yard freestyle
Lennox Norenberg (EW) 55.94
Jude Willcox (EW) 57.05
Martin Nguyen (EW) 1:10.41
500 yard freestyle
Patrick Kotwis (EW) 5:28.43
Kanai Zablan (EW) 6:40.40
Nico Menanno (EW) 6:51.31
100 yard backstroke
Liam Schell (EW) 1:14.15
Luca Hooks (EW) 1:21.71
Kanai Zablan (EW) 1:22.60
100 yard breaststroke
Finn Angel (EW) 1:20.36
Nico Menanno (EW) 1:20.67
Aaron Ton (M) 1:24.17
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: Tuesday, Jan. 9; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Boys Wrestling
Meadowdale defeated Monroe 71-6
106- Mikey O’Neal (Mead) won by forfeit; 113- Miguel Garcia (Mead) pinned Casey Grantham (Mon) 1:52; 120- Maddox Millikan (Mead) pinned Jackson Daller (Mon) 1:39; 126- Chris Ramirez (Mead) technical fall over Porter Douglas (Mon) 15-0; 132- Logan Palmer (Mead) pinned Romeo Waltermire (Mon) 5:26; 138- Matt Sleipness (Mead) pinned Xander Muller (Mon) 1:33; 144- Luis Partida del Rosario (Mead) won by forfeit; 150- Kayden Stedman (Mead) won by forfeit; 157- Jackson Zollars (Mead) won by forfeit; 165- Will Brundage (Mead) won by forfeit; 175- Joseph Kruger (Mead) won by forfeit; 190- Double forfeit; 215- Michael Carpenter (Mead) pinned Tyler Kautzman (Mon) 0:47; 285- Lukah Washburn (Mead) won by forfeit.
Meadowdale next match: Tournament at Arlington High School; Saturday, Dec. 9; 9 a.m.
Lynnwood defeated Kamiak 58-21
No details reported
Lynnwood next match: Tournament at Lake Washington High School; Saturday Dec. 9; 8 a.m.
Dual meet- Everett/Jackson/Mountlake Terrace
Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 45-23
Jackson defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-24
No details reported
Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Dec. 13: 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Wrestling
Arlington, Cedarcrest, Edmonds-Woodway, Everett, Glacier Peak, Lynnwood, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Meadowdale
At Meadowdale High School
No details reported
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.