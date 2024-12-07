High school sports roundup for Dec. 5, 2024

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 54-38

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Cameron Hiatt 16, Will Alseth 12, Dre Lloyd 8, D.J.Karl 7, Julian Gray 5, Grant Williams 4, Luke Boland 2

Ferndale leading scorer:

Mantaj Singh 19

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Ferndale 1-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 7; 5 p.m.

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 51-47

Records: Cascade 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Dec. 7; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway vs Arlington and Marysville Pilchuck

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Woodinville; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 54-22

106: Frank Guzman (MT) won by forfeit

113: Alex Boe-Flores (C) won by forfeit

120: Alex Moodie (MT) pinned Preston Chao (C) 4:30

126: Akif Yilman won by forfeit

132: Luke Swenson (MT) won by forfeit

138: Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned Mason Alumbaugh (C) 1:13

144: Moses Marsh (MT) pinned Jamie Le (C) 0:33

150: Abdul Najib (MT) pinned Nour Qandeel (C) 3:09

157: Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Mario Toledo-Hernandez (C) 1:58

165: Hassan Al-Rubaie (C) defeated Titus Swett 14-11

175: Anuar Arajuo (C) pinned Wyatt Bills (MT) 1:11

190: Fedhl Al-Mosawi (C) defeated Owen Boswell (MT) 6-4

215: Elijah Swett (MT) pinned Derek Rodriguez (C) 0:13

285: Daron Rainey (C) defeated Ryan Pineda (MT) 13-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Kamiak and Monroe; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 5:45 p.m. at Monroe High School

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 55-17

No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner and Stanwood; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Meadowdale vs Lake Stevens and Snohomish

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson and Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 5 p.m. at Jackson High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood

At Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 109-57

Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 126-50

Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 137-36

Individual event top finishers:

200 yard freestyle:

1. Samuel Doll (S) 1:56.56

2. Huey Hoff (S) 1:58.63

3. Austin Chiu (EW) 2:17.35

200 yard medley:

1. Tyler Pike (S) 2:17.99

2. Jason Qi (S) 2:18.64

3. Luca Hooks (EW) 2:31.42

50 yard freestyle:

1. Frederick Anderson (S) 23.47

2. Colin Bell (S) 23.55

3. Sebastian Sanchez (S) 24.44

4. Connor Smith (EW) 25.47

1-meter diving:

1. Aiden Witt (S) 120.10

2. Elliott Marter (S) 47.40

3. Severin Hjelle (S) 45.65

100 yard butterfly:

1. James Mitchell (S) 1:00.78

2. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:06.54

3. Austin Chiu (EW) 1:06.96

100 yard freestyle:

1. Colin Bell (S) 51.38

2. Samuel Doll (S) 51.92

3. Sebastian Sanchez (S) 54.79

4. Connor Smith (EW) 57.48

500 yard freestyle:

1. Huey Hoff (S) 5:27.51

2. Tyler Pike (S) 5:34.23

3. Jacob Kruger (S) 6:51.41

4. Josh Bozick (MT) 7:00.95

100 yard backstroke:

1. Frederick Anderson (S) 58.38

2. Max Herbert (S) 1:04.51

3. James Mitchell (S) 1:06.03

4. Liam Schell (EW) 1:07.69

100 yard breaststroke:

1. Lennoz Norenberg (EW) 1:08.58

2. Jason Qi (S) 1:09.00

3. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:13.27

Relay event winners:

200 yard medley:

Shorewood (Samuel Doll, Frederick Anderson, James Mitchell, Colin Bell) 1:46.68

200 yard freestyle:

Shorewood (Sebastian Sanchez, Jason Qi, Arian Campbell, Colin Bell) 1:38.30

400 yard freestyle:

Shorewood (Samuel Doll, James Mitchell, Tyler Pike, Frederick Anderson) 3:40.69

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday, Dec. 12; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Kamiak/Lynnwood/Meadowdale

At Kamiak High School

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 141-30

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 129-53

Individual event winners:

200 freestyle: Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:16.93

200 medley: Minh Nguyen (K) 2:19.04

50 freestyle: Jack Fast (K) 23.35

1 meter dive: Cade Farmer (K) 164.15

100 butterfly: Evan Calkins (L) 58.69

100 freestyle: Matvei Suleimanov (M) 54.03

500 freestyle: Kenny Liu (K) 6:27.23

100 backstroke: Alex Lee (L) 58.95

100 breaststroke: Minh Nguyen (K) 1:05.49

Relay event winners:

200 medley: Kamiak (Ben Chen, Noah Lee, Jack Fast, Lewis Tai) 1:48.83

200 freestyle: Kamiak (Minh Nguyen, Lewis Tai, Noah Lee, Jack Fast) 1:38.08

400 freestyle: Kamiak (Jack Fast, Isaac Dovinh, Ben Chen, Alex Lee) 3:46.51

Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: vs Glacier Peak and Snohomish; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits