High school sports roundup for Dec. 5, 2024

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 54-38

Edmonds-Woodway sophomore Grant Williams (3) heads to the hoop in the Warriors’ season opener against Ferndale at EWHS on Thursday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Junior guard William Alseth (12) shoots for two.
Senior guard Luke Boland looks to pass
Senior guard Cameron Hiatt (center) drives for a layup.
Junior forward Julian Gray pivots to the basket.
Junior guard DJ Karl glides in for a shot.
Junior guard Dre Simonson (2) scores two in the paint.
New Edmonds-Woodway head coach Tyler Geving (between no. 23 and no. 12) led the Warriors to a 53-38 win over Ferndale in the season opener.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Cameron Hiatt 16, Will Alseth 12, Dre Lloyd 8, D.J.Karl 7, Julian Gray 5, Grant Williams 4, Luke Boland 2

Ferndale leading scorer:
Mantaj Singh 19

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Ferndale 1-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 7; 5 p.m.

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 51-47
Read story here.

Records: Cascade 1-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Dec. 7; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway vs Arlington and Marysville Pilchuck

Arlington’s Roman Dodge (left) takes down Edmonds-Woodway’s Marvin Serrano during a match Thursday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Dodge took a 7-0 decision.
(Photos by Craig Parrish)
Arlington’s Hunter Groves (top) takes down Edmonds-Woodway’s Aiden Jackson at Marysville-Pilchuck High School on Thursday. Groves won via pin.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Desmond Martin (wearing purple) faces off against Arlington’s Finley Anderson during a wrestling match Thursday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Martin pinned Anderson for the win.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Desmond Martin (wearing purple) fights with Arlington’s Finley Anderson during a wrestling match Thursday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Martin pinned Anderson for the win.

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Woodinville; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 54-22

106: Frank Guzman (MT) won by forfeit
113: Alex Boe-Flores (C) won by forfeit
120: Alex Moodie (MT) pinned Preston Chao (C) 4:30
126: Akif Yilman won by forfeit
132: Luke Swenson (MT) won by forfeit
138: Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned Mason Alumbaugh (C) 1:13
144: Moses Marsh (MT) pinned Jamie Le (C) 0:33
150: Abdul Najib (MT) pinned Nour Qandeel (C) 3:09
157: Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Mario Toledo-Hernandez (C) 1:58
165: Hassan Al-Rubaie (C) defeated Titus Swett 14-11
175: Anuar Arajuo (C) pinned Wyatt Bills (MT) 1:11
190: Fedhl Al-Mosawi (C) defeated Owen Boswell (MT) 6-4
215: Elijah Swett (MT) pinned Derek Rodriguez (C) 0:13
285: Daron Rainey (C) defeated Ryan Pineda (MT) 13-3

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Kamiak and Monroe; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 5:45 p.m. at Monroe High School

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 55-17
No details reported

Lynnwood next match: vs Mariner and Stanwood; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 7:30 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Meadowdale vs Lake Stevens and Snohomish
No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Jackson and Marysville Getchell; Wednesday, Dec. 11; 5 p.m. at Jackson High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway/Mountlake Terrace/Shorewood
At Lynnwood Pool

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 109-57
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 126-50
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 137-36

Individual event top finishers:

200 yard freestyle:
1. Samuel Doll (S) 1:56.56
2. Huey Hoff (S) 1:58.63
3. Austin Chiu (EW) 2:17.35

200 yard medley:
1. Tyler Pike (S) 2:17.99
2. Jason Qi (S) 2:18.64
3. Luca Hooks (EW) 2:31.42

50 yard freestyle:
1. Frederick Anderson (S) 23.47
2. Colin Bell (S) 23.55
3. Sebastian Sanchez (S) 24.44
4. Connor Smith (EW) 25.47

1-meter diving:
1. Aiden Witt (S) 120.10
2. Elliott Marter (S) 47.40
3. Severin Hjelle (S) 45.65

100 yard butterfly:
1. James Mitchell (S) 1:00.78
2. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:06.54
3. Austin Chiu (EW) 1:06.96

100 yard freestyle:
1. Colin Bell (S) 51.38
2. Samuel Doll (S) 51.92
3. Sebastian Sanchez (S) 54.79
4. Connor Smith (EW) 57.48

500 yard freestyle:
1. Huey Hoff (S) 5:27.51
2. Tyler Pike (S) 5:34.23
3. Jacob Kruger (S) 6:51.41
4. Josh Bozick (MT) 7:00.95

100 yard backstroke:
1. Frederick Anderson (S) 58.38
2. Max Herbert (S) 1:04.51
3. James Mitchell (S) 1:06.03
4. Liam Schell (EW) 1:07.69

100 yard breaststroke:
1. Lennoz Norenberg (EW) 1:08.58
2. Jason Qi (S) 1:09.00
3. Patrick Kotwis (EW) 1:13.27

Relay event winners:

200 yard medley:
Shorewood (Samuel Doll, Frederick Anderson, James Mitchell, Colin Bell) 1:46.68

200 yard freestyle:
Shorewood (Sebastian Sanchez, Jason Qi, Arian Campbell, Colin Bell) 1:38.30

400 yard freestyle:
Shorewood (Samuel Doll, James Mitchell, Tyler Pike, Frederick Anderson) 3:40.69

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Mariner; Thursday, Dec. 12; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Kamiak/Lynnwood/Meadowdale
At Kamiak High School

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 141-30
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 129-53

Individual event winners:
200 freestyle: Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:16.93
200 medley: Minh Nguyen (K) 2:19.04
50 freestyle: Jack Fast (K) 23.35
1 meter dive: Cade Farmer (K) 164.15
100 butterfly: Evan Calkins (L) 58.69
100 freestyle: Matvei Suleimanov (M) 54.03
500 freestyle: Kenny Liu (K) 6:27.23
100 backstroke: Alex Lee (L) 58.95
100 breaststroke: Minh Nguyen (K) 1:05.49

Relay event winners:
200 medley: Kamiak (Ben Chen, Noah Lee, Jack Fast, Lewis Tai) 1:48.83
200 freestyle: Kamiak (Minh Nguyen, Lewis Tai, Noah Lee, Jack Fast) 1:38.08
400 freestyle: Kamiak (Jack Fast, Isaac Dovinh, Ben Chen, Alex Lee) 3:46.51

Lynnwood and Meadowdale next meet: vs Glacier Peak and Snohomish; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

— Compiled by Steve Willits

