High school sports roundup for Dec. 5, 2022

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Shorewood 63-49

Score by quarter

Lynnwood: 17-19-16-11

Shorewood: 13-12-14-10

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 20

Kayla Lorenz 19

Teyah Clark 8

Dina Yonas 8

Mataya Canda 3

Jocelyn Tamayo 3

Nyree Johnson 2

Shorewood scorers:

Rachel Te 13

Kate Evans 9

Ella Emanuel 8

Vanessa Spadafora 7

Joy Brandenstein 6

Kaitlin Spadafora 3

Izze Peijs 2

Rylie Gettmann 1

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-0, 1-1; Shorewood 0-1, 0-2

Lynnwood next game: at Monroe; Thursday, Dec. 8; 7:15 p.m.

Kings defeated Mountlake Terrace 52-41

The Knights jumped out to a 17-2 lead on the way to their third straight victory to start the season.

Kings scorers:

Ava Francisco 21 points (5 made 3-point shoots)

Kaleo Anderson 13

Catherine Ellard 9

Kaitlin Cramer 6

Lexi Reimer 2

Gwyn Siers 1

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Maile Armstrong 12

Maya Davis 12

Sierra Sonko 10

Cameron Dunn 5

Ainslee Beach 2

Records: Kings 3-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday, Dec. 7; 7:15 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Dual meet at Snohomish High School

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 23-20

no details reported

Mountlake Terrace vs Monroe

no details reported

Mountlake Terrace next match: dual meet with Archbishop Murphy, Cascade and Jackson; Thursday, Dec. 8; 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

