High school sports roundup for Dec. 28, 2024

Boys Basketball

Lakeside defeated Mountlake Terrace 61-47

Scoring by quarter:

Lakeside: 09-17-19-16

Mountlake Terrace: 07-13-20-07

Lakeside individual scorers:

Quentin Mosby 22, Brian Wei 13, Teddy Tokheim 11, Xavier Gatlin 6, Nate Broom 5, Jimmy Porter 4

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Shan Shah 14, Alex Mkrtychyan 12, Anthony Fuentes 11, Brody Myers-Little 7, Oliver Shaw-Jones 3

Records: Lakeside 4-5; Mountlake Terrace 5-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 3; 8 p.m.

~~~~

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Oak Harbor 88-48

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Cam Hiatt 26, Will Alseth 22, Grant Williams 14, D.J. Karl 8, Dre Simonsen 7, Julian Gray 6, Cavan Schillinger 3, Luke Boland 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 9-0; Oak Harbor 1-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Kentlake; Monday, Dec. 30; 7 p.m.

~~~~

Meadowdale defeated Cedarcrest 54-25

Scoring by quarter

Meadowdale 14-14-15-11

Cedarcrest 10-03-09-03

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Natnael Ghirmey 15, Noah Million 14, Adam Desta 8, Khalil Botley 5, Orion Ezeonwuka 4, Nolan Lee 4, Jordan Berhe 2, Yosef Estifanos 2

Cedarcrest individual scorers:

Murphy Vliem 12, Colt Foster 7, Thomas Davenport 4, Zack Mueller 2

Records: Meadowdale 5-4; Cedarcrest 3-6

Meadowdale next game: at Juanita; Monday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cleveland 64-30

Finley Wichers scored 20 points, six steals and five rebounds as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 7-1 on the season. Abby Johnson contributed six points, seven rebounds and six assists. Janie Hanson added eight points and five steals.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Finley Wichers 20, Janie Hanson 8, Madeline Skaar 7, Abby Johnson 6, Amelia Miller 6, Ellie Alderson 5, Izzy Beltran 4, Abi Porter 4, Annika Beckstrom 2, Audrey Bothmier 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1; Cleveland 3-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Monday, Dec. 30; 2 p.m.

~~~~

Brookswood Secondary (Canada) defeated Meadowdale 75-67

No details reported

Records: Brookswood Secondary (N/A); Meadowdale 5-4

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Jan. 3; 6:30 p.m. at Meadowdale

~~~~

Eastside Catholic defeated Mountlake Terrace 44-33

No details reported

Records: Eastside Catholic 6-4; Mountlake Terrace 5-5

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 3; 6:30 p.m.

~~~~

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 69-28

Stanwood leading scorer:

Ellalee Wortham 19

Lynnwood leading scorer:

Nina Wilson 15

Records: Stanwood 7-1; Lynnwood 1-8

Lynnwood next game: at Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 3; 6:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

NW Duals

at West Albany, Oregon

Edmonds-Woodway placed 14th out of 40 schools

Edmonds-Woodway matches:

Defeated Central 58-21

Defeated Aloha 44-32

Lost to Crater 69-12

Defeated Tumwater 48-36

Lost to Sweet Home 1 54-23

Lost to West Albany 52-12

Defeated Sprague 44-33

Defeated Cascade 36-36 (won 8-6 tiebreaker)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Jackson; Thursday, Jan. 2; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Wrestling

Borderite Blizzard Tournament

at Blaine High School

Top 10 team scores (19 schools participated)

1. Sedro Woolley 185

2. Stanwood 158

3. Mount Baker 129

4. Woodinville 124

5. Meridian 116.5

6. Anacortes 106

7. Mount Vernon 76

8. Blaine 69

9. Edmonds-Woodway 66

10. Squalicum 54

Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers that finished in the Top 6 in individual weight class:

3rd place- Caitlyn Gallagher, 145 lbs.

3rd place- Stephanie Cesar, 170 lbs.

4th place- Mia Cruz, 140 lbs.

6th place- Mollie Michaels, 235 lbs.

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m.

– Compiled by Steve Willits