High school sports roundup for Dec. 28, 2022

Boys basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Rogers (Puyallup) 55-54
Jaxon Dubiel sunk two free throws with four seconds left in the game as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Rogers Rams 55-54. The Rams jumped out to an early lead and outscored the Hawks 35-21 in the first half. The Hawks chipped away at the deficit and outscored the Rams 34-19 in the second half. Dubiel was the Hawks’ leading scorer, contributing eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Jackson Yoder scored a game-high 18 points for the Rams in defeat.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Rogers 16-19-11-8 54
Mountlake Terrace 12- 9- 16-18 55
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Jaxon Dubiel 17, Chris Meegan 12, Zaveon Jones 10, Svayjeet Singh 8, Logan Tews 8
Rogers scorers:
Jackson Yoder 18, Dylan Gilderhus 10, Isaac Briggs 9, Amanna Anusiem 7, Treyshawn Weatherspoon 7, Kyle Reeves 2, Giovani Conlin-Allen 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-4; Rogers (Puyallup) 5-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Friday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Interlake 52-44
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 8-12-20-12 52
Interlake 9- 8- 8- 19 44
Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 21, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 12, David Janzen 6, Malik Robinson 6, Henock Tsegay 5, Tate Lynch 2
Interlake scorers:
Mac Fleming 17, Shelton Henton 16, Clark Tonnon 7, Max Berhanu 2, John Tribolet 2
Records: Meadowdale 3-6; Interlake 1-6
Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ballard 49-45
Scoring by quarter: Total
Ballard 3-13-11-18 45
Edmonds-Woodway 13-13-11-12 49
Edmonds-Woodway scorers:
Will Bates 13, Ben Hanson 11, Dennis Karl 10, Luke Boland 3, Jens Simonsen 3, Drew Warner 3, Makan Apio 2, Harris Dobson 2, Steven Warren 2
Ballard scorers:
Jack Swartz 10, Dylan Wallblom 8, Max Sevier 8, Dale Estey 4, Thomas Fathi 4, Chase Herman 4, Nirvan Laemmle 4, Ralph Stinebrickner 3
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-4; Ballard 3-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 79-49
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 2-6; Cedar Park Christian 0-7
Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Monday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Lynnwood defeated Ballard 63-45
Scoring by quarter: Total
Ballard 10-11-10-14 45
Lynnwood 15-16-16-16 63
Lynnwood scorers:
Aniya Hooker 23, Kayla Lorenz 13, Teyah Clark 11, McKenzie Ruse-Martin 4, Nyree Johnson 3, Mataya Canda 3, Ena Dodik 2, Eve Pereira 2, Dina Yonas
Ballard scorers:
Nevaeh Harman 16, Clara Haynes 10, Diyanka Laemmle 6, Lidet Becker 5, Mahlia Muwero 5, Shea Deskins 2, Vivian Nabou 1
Records: Lynnwood 4-3; Ballard 1-7
Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Friday, Dec. 30; 1 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Ingraham 46-28
Scoring by quarter: Total
Mountlake Terrace 10-14-14-8 46
Ingraham 6- 0- 8- 14 28
Mountlake Terrace scorers:
Cameron Dunn 23, Maile Armstrong 10, Mya Sheffield 4, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordan Wagner 3, Anais Castillo 2, Jazzma Pennerman 1
Ingraham scorers:
Sylvia Oram 12, Chloe Knouse 4, Hayden Stilwell 4, Selam Antneh 2, Savi Dally 2, Avery Meyer 2, Bineta Wague 2
Record: Mountlake Terrace 5-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Sehome; Monday, Jan. 2; 6 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Hazen 58-47
Scoring by half: Total
Meadowdale 32-26 58
Hazen 18-29 47
Meadowdale scorers:
Gia Powell 13, Jordan Leith 12, Sam Medina 10, Audrey Lucas 8, Ava Powell 6, Kaiya Dotter 5, Payton Fleishman 4
Records: Meadowdale 6-3; Hazen 4-4
Meadowdale next game: at Lynden; Friday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
