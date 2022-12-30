High school sports roundup for Dec. 28, 2022

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Rogers (Puyallup) 55-54

Jaxon Dubiel sunk two free throws with four seconds left in the game as the Mountlake Terrace Hawks defeated the Rogers Rams 55-54. The Rams jumped out to an early lead and outscored the Hawks 35-21 in the first half. The Hawks chipped away at the deficit and outscored the Rams 34-19 in the second half. Dubiel was the Hawks’ leading scorer, contributing eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Jackson Yoder scored a game-high 18 points for the Rams in defeat.

Scoring by quarter: Total

Rogers 16-19-11-8 54

Mountlake Terrace 12- 9- 16-18 55

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Jaxon Dubiel 17, Chris Meegan 12, Zaveon Jones 10, Svayjeet Singh 8, Logan Tews 8

Rogers scorers:

Jackson Yoder 18, Dylan Gilderhus 10, Isaac Briggs 9, Amanna Anusiem 7, Treyshawn Weatherspoon 7, Kyle Reeves 2, Giovani Conlin-Allen 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-4; Rogers (Puyallup) 5-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Friday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale defeated Interlake 52-44

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 8-12-20-12 52

Interlake 9- 8- 8- 19 44

Meadowdale scorers:

Jaymon Wright 21, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 12, David Janzen 6, Malik Robinson 6, Henock Tsegay 5, Tate Lynch 2

Interlake scorers:

Mac Fleming 17, Shelton Henton 16, Clark Tonnon 7, Max Berhanu 2, John Tribolet 2

Records: Meadowdale 3-6; Interlake 1-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ballard 49-45

Scoring by quarter: Total

Ballard 3-13-11-18 45

Edmonds-Woodway 13-13-11-12 49

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Will Bates 13, Ben Hanson 11, Dennis Karl 10, Luke Boland 3, Jens Simonsen 3, Drew Warner 3, Makan Apio 2, Harris Dobson 2, Steven Warren 2

Ballard scorers:

Jack Swartz 10, Dylan Wallblom 8, Max Sevier 8, Dale Estey 4, Thomas Fathi 4, Chase Herman 4, Nirvan Laemmle 4, Ralph Stinebrickner 3

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 3-4; Ballard 3-6

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 79-49

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 2-6; Cedar Park Christian 0-7

Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Monday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Lynnwood defeated Ballard 63-45

Scoring by quarter: Total

Ballard 10-11-10-14 45

Lynnwood 15-16-16-16 63

Lynnwood scorers:

Aniya Hooker 23, Kayla Lorenz 13, Teyah Clark 11, McKenzie Ruse-Martin 4, Nyree Johnson 3, Mataya Canda 3, Ena Dodik 2, Eve Pereira 2, Dina Yonas

Ballard scorers:

Nevaeh Harman 16, Clara Haynes 10, Diyanka Laemmle 6, Lidet Becker 5, Mahlia Muwero 5, Shea Deskins 2, Vivian Nabou 1

Records: Lynnwood 4-3; Ballard 1-7

Lynnwood next game: at Kamiak; Friday, Dec. 30; 1 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace defeated Ingraham 46-28

Scoring by quarter: Total

Mountlake Terrace 10-14-14-8 46

Ingraham 6- 0- 8- 14 28

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Cameron Dunn 23, Maile Armstrong 10, Mya Sheffield 4, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordan Wagner 3, Anais Castillo 2, Jazzma Pennerman 1

Ingraham scorers:

Sylvia Oram 12, Chloe Knouse 4, Hayden Stilwell 4, Selam Antneh 2, Savi Dally 2, Avery Meyer 2, Bineta Wague 2

Record: Mountlake Terrace 5-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Sehome; Monday, Jan. 2; 6 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Hazen 58-47

Scoring by half: Total

Meadowdale 32-26 58

Hazen 18-29 47

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 13, Jordan Leith 12, Sam Medina 10, Audrey Lucas 8, Ava Powell 6, Kaiya Dotter 5, Payton Fleishman 4

Records: Meadowdale 6-3; Hazen 4-4

Meadowdale next game: at Lynden; Friday, Dec. 30; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits