High school sports roundup for Dec. 26, 2024

Girls Basketball
The Auburn Riverside Ravens jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a 63-33 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on day one of the three-day holiday tournament taking place at Kamiak High School.
Auburn Riverside individual scorers:
CK Kandola 21, Cora Lowe 17, Julia Couch 7, Ayeli Avelar 6, Bella Salogo 6, 0 AJ Lowe 3, 13 Mazzy Olive 3
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 8, Iman Kaifa 8, Samiah Coffee 7, Jordan Wagner 5, Jordyn Stokes 3, Makenna Davidson 2
Records: Auburn Riverside 6-2; Mountlake Terrace 5-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Bothell; Friday, Dec. 27; 5 p.m. at Kamiak High School
Lynden defeated Meadowdale 69-51
The Lynden Lions remained undefeated with their eighth consecutive win to start the season, defeating the Meadowdale Mavericks 69-51 on the opening day of the holiday tournament taking place at Lynden Christian High School. No other game details were reported.
Records: Lynden 8-0; Meadowdale 5-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Emerald Ridge; Friday, Dec. 27; 3:45 p.m. at Lynden Christian High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
