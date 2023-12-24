High school sports roundup for Dec. 22, 2023

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Roosevelt 67-49

Scoring by quarter Final

Meadowdale 15 13 21 18 67

Roosevelt 16 7 15 11 49

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 23, Audrey Lucas 21, Kaiya Dotter 7, Mia Brockmeyer 5 Lexi Zardis 5, Kylie Richards 4, Payton Fleishman 2

Roosevelt scorers:

Ellery Burkle-Brown 14, Jasmine Hall 12, Adia Tseng 8, Giselle Dollar 6, Ava Dorling 5, Emma Curtis 2, Clara Swanson 2

Records: Meadowdale 7-2; Roosevelt 5-3

Meadowdale next game: at Hazen; Wednesday, Dec. 27; 7:15 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 66-59

Records: Lake Stevens 6-2; Lynnwood 7-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Decatur; Thursday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kentlake 76-54

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

DJ Karl 18, Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 10, Julian Gray 10

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-4; Kentlake 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Ingraham; Thursday December 28; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Interlake defeated Meadowdale 64-56

Scoring by quarter: Final

Meadowdale 9 17 16 14 56

Interlake 14 20 12 18 64

Interlake scorers:

Shelton Henton 35, Dante Henton 14, Max Berhanu 7, Robert Kelly 3, Clark Tonnon 3, Brady Dickerson 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Jaymon Wright 18 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists

Khalil Botley 14 points

David Jenzen 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots

Tate Lynch 7 points

Natnael Ghirmay 3 points, 7 rebounds, 1 blocked shot

Records: Interlake 4-3; Meadowdale 4-6

Meadowdale next game: at Cascade; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) defeated Lynnwood 68-58

Scoring by quarter Final

Cedar Park Christian 11 19 20 18 68

Lynnwood 14 14 7 23 58

Cedar Park Christian scorers:

Joey Fuiten 25, Ryder Nagel 19, Roman Bondarenko 12, Jeshua Singletary 9, Peter Eiles 3

Lynnwood scorers:

Richard Choy 27, Kedus Yared 13, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 10, Josh Shuge 4, Matteos Shiferaw 3, Robel Berhanu 1

Records: Cedar Park Christian 1-7; Lynnwood 0-9

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits