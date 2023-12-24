High school sports roundup for Dec. 22, 2023

6 hours ago 6

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale sophomore Kylie Richards (4) drives the lane and scores against Roosevelt’s Dara Lauzen (24). (Photos by Scott Williams)
Kaiya Dotter penetrates and scores in the first quarter.
Mia Brockmeyer dribbles past Giselle Dollar (3).
Payton Fleishman finishes the fast break.
Lexi Zardis with the up and under along the baseline.
Audrey Lucas finishes the one-handed scoop and score on the block.

Meadowdale defeated Roosevelt 67-49

Scoring by quarter                                          Final

Meadowdale   15        13        21        18          67

Roosevelt        16        7         15        11          49

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 23, Audrey Lucas 21, Kaiya Dotter 7, Mia Brockmeyer 5 Lexi Zardis 5, Kylie Richards 4, Payton Fleishman 2

Roosevelt scorers:

Ellery Burkle-Brown 14, Jasmine Hall 12, Adia Tseng 8, Giselle Dollar 6, Ava Dorling 5, Emma Curtis 2, Clara Swanson 2

Records: Meadowdale 7-2; Roosevelt 5-3

Meadowdale next game: at Hazen; Wednesday, Dec. 27; 7:15 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 66-59

Click to read story

Records: Lake Stevens 6-2; Lynnwood 7-2

Lynnwood next game: vs Decatur; Thursday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Kentlake 76-54

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers:

DJ Karl 18, Grant Williams 14, Will Alseth 10, Julian Gray 10

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-4; Kentlake 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Ingraham; Thursday December 28; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Interlake defeated Meadowdale 64-56

Scoring by quarter:                                         Final

Meadowdale   9         17        16        14          56

Interlake          14        20        12        18          64

Interlake scorers:

Shelton Henton 35, Dante Henton 14, Max Berhanu 7, Robert Kelly 3, Clark Tonnon 3, Brady Dickerson 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Jaymon Wright 18 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists

Khalil Botley 14 points

David Jenzen 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots

Tate Lynch 7 points

Natnael Ghirmay 3 points, 7 rebounds, 1 blocked shot

Records: Interlake 4-3; Meadowdale 4-6

Meadowdale next game: at Cascade; Tuesday, Jan. 2; 7:15 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) defeated Lynnwood 68-58

Scoring by quarter                                                      Final

Cedar Park Christian   11        19        20        18          68

Lynnwood                   14        14        7         23          58

Cedar Park Christian scorers:

Joey Fuiten 25, Ryder Nagel 19, Roman Bondarenko 12, Jeshua Singletary 9, Peter Eiles 3

Lynnwood scorers:

Richard Choy 27, Kedus Yared 13, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 10, Josh Shuge 4, Matteos Shiferaw 3, Robel Berhanu 1

Records: Cedar Park Christian 1-7; Lynnwood 0-9

Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME