High school sports roundup for Dec. 21, 2023

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Thomas Jefferson 94-14

Lynnwood leading scorers: Kayla Lorenz 29 points (seven 3 pointers), Aniya Hooker 19, Teyah Clark 14, Jocelyn Tamayo 13, Ena Dodik 12

Thomas Jefferson leading scorer: Yasmin Perry 5

Records: Lynnwood 7-1; Thomas Jefferson 2-6

Lynnwood next game: at Lake Stevens; Friday December 22; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood senior Aniya Hooker (0) drives around two defenders. (Photos by dtsportflix)
Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik (25) goes up for a shot.
Lynnwood senior Dina Yonas (14) looks to pass.
Lynnwood sophomore Ena Dodik (25) elevates for a shot.
Lynnwood senior Teyah Clark (11) shoots a 3-pointer.
Lynnwood senior Nyree Johnson (12) looks for a cutter.
Lynnwood junior Shifa Hanchinamani (3) looks to pass into the key.
Lynnwood junior Jocelyn Tamayo (15) scores a fast-break layup.
Lynnwood senior Kayla Lorenz (2) knocks down a free throw.

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway tournament (Archbishop Murphy, Eastlake, Kentlake, Mariner, Sedro-Woolley, Todd Beamer) at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No results reported

EW’s Jude Haines (right) controls Archbishop Murphy’s Dillon Bonnar on Thursday. (Photos by Joe Christian)
Edmonds Woodway’s Nathan Schlack (right) throws Todd Beamer’s Brayden Carr in a match Thursday.
EW’s Dylan Rice (left) puts the squeeze on Kentlake’s Shayne England.
EW’s Aziret Bakytov (right) grapples with Kentlake’s Thomas Russell.
EW’s Pablo Ferreira Hernandez (right) looks for an opening move against Mariner’s Ken David Larsen.
EW’s Freedom Fodor heads for the mat on Thursday.
EW’s Alex White makes a move against Mariner’s Anthony Martone.
EW’s Edson Belizaire (top) clashes with Archbishop Murphy’s Hakeim Smalls on Thursday.

