High school sports roundup for Dec. 21, 2023

Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Thomas Jefferson 94-14
Lynnwood leading scorers: Kayla Lorenz 29 points (seven 3 pointers), Aniya Hooker 19, Teyah Clark 14, Jocelyn Tamayo 13, Ena Dodik 12
Thomas Jefferson leading scorer: Yasmin Perry 5
Records: Lynnwood 7-1; Thomas Jefferson 2-6
Lynnwood next game: at Lake Stevens; Friday December 22; 7:15 p.m.
———
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway tournament (Archbishop Murphy, Eastlake, Kentlake, Mariner, Sedro-Woolley, Todd Beamer) at Edmonds-Woodway High School
No results reported
