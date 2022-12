High school sports roundup for Dec. 21, 2022

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Kamiak 55-45

Mountlake Terrace scorers:

Maya Davis 14, Maile Armstrong 13, Sierra Sonko 10, Cameron Dunn 9, Mya Sheffield 9

Kamiak scorers:

Bella Hasan 20, Brooklyn Huguenin 8, Abbie Dyer 7, Vivian Mawudeku 4, Salem Bahta 2, Laci Dengah 2, Jianna Pineda 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-4; Kamiak 1-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Ingraham; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 6:30 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 65-62

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 18, Ava Powell 11, Audrey Lucas 10, Jordan Leith 10, Sam Medina 6, Mia Brockmeyer 3, Payton Fleishman 3, Mackenzie Tindall 2, Kaiya Dotter 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 3-2, 5-3; Archbishop Murphy 4-1, 4-3

Meadowdale next game: vs Hazen; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 4 p.m.

Redmond defeated Edmonds-Woodway 58-47

No details reported

Records: Redmond; Redmond 3-6; Edmonds-Woodway 1-7

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Ballard; Thursday, Dec. 29; 3:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ingraham 56-51

Edmonds-Woodway scorers:

Steven Warren Jr. 16, Ben Hanson 11, Drew Warner 11, Dennis Karl 8, Will Bates 5, Jen Simonson 5

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-4; Ingraham 3-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Ballard; Wednesday, Dec. 28; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway Winter Scramble

Participating schools:

Edmonds-Woodway, Hazen, Liberty, Mountlake Terrace, Redmond, Snohomish

Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace wrestlers that made it to the finals of their weight class:

107-112 lbs: Jude Haines (Edmonds-Woodway) pinned Aakash Ghosh (Redmond)

124-131 lbs: Miles Lamb (Snohomish) pinned Isaac Williams (Mountlake Terrace)

131-136 lbs: Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace) major decision over Colin Brown (Liberty)

138-143 lbs: Ryan Pham (Hazen) tech. fall over Jacob Ramos (Edmonds-Woodway)

141-145 lbs: Gabriel Cortes (Snohomish) pinned Sam Schimpf (Edmonds-Woodway)

160-169 lbs: Liam Fitting (Edmonds-Woodway) won by default

200-217 lbs: Reed Burmaster (Edmonds-Woodway) won by default

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

