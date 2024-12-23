High school sports roundup for Dec. 20, 2024

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 77-44

Edmonds-Woodway guard DJ Karl (23) drives against Stanwood’s Cole Williams (1) during the Warriors’ 77-44 win Friday at Stanwood High School. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Edmonds-Woodway’s Grant Williams (3) puts up a shot over Stanwood’s Avrey Patterson-Roe on Friday.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Cameron Hiatt (lower left) fights for a loose ball with Stanwood’s Greyson Pierce on Friday as Spartans coach Garrett Glick (upper left) looks on.
Edmonds-Woodway forward Julian Gray (24) puts up a leaner in the key on Friday.
Stanwood’s Avrey Patterson-Roe (right) battles for a loose ball Friday with Edmonds-Woodway’s William Alseth.

Edmonds-Woodway jumped out a 23-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and a 43-24 halftime lead on the way their sixth straight victory to start the season. No other details were reported.

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Stanwood 0-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, Dec. 23; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 59-56

Read article here.

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 5-2; Meadowdale 0-2, 3-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Inglemoor; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3:30 p.m.

Meadowdale next game: vs Everett; Monday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 50-35

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-3, 3-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-7

Lynnwood next game: at Marysville Pilchuck ; Saturday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-35

Read article here.

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 4-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 5-2

Meadowdale next game: at King’s; Saturday, Dec. 21; 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Auburn Riverside; Thursday, Dec. 26; 5 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 55-21

Finley Wichers scored 15 points and contributed five rebounds and five steals as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 5-1 on the season with a 55-21 victory over the Marysville Pilchuck Tomahawks.  Senior Abi Porter added 13 points and Janie Hanson contributed five steals in the win.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scorers:

Finley Wichers 15, Abi Porter 13, Savannah Huffman 7, Janie Hanson 6, Audrey Rothmier 5, Madeline Skaar 4, Darcy Brennan 3, Annika Beckstrom 2

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-1; Marysville Pilchuck 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bellingham; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 69-21

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 7-1; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-6

Lynnwood next game: at Eastside Catholic; Saturday, Dec. 21; 3 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits

