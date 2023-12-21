High school sports roundup for Dec. 20, 2023

Girls Basketball

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 73-72

Scoring by quarter: Final

Meadowdale 12 23 14 23 73

Archbishop Murphy 7 15 25 26 72

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Brooke Blachly 24, Ava Marr 21, Celine Wright 10, Ashley Fletcher 7, Caroline Burns 6, Taylor Cushing 5

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 29, Samantha Medina 13, Audrey Lucas 9, Lexi Zardis 8, Mia Brockmeyer 6, Payton Fleishman 5, Kaiya Dotter 2

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 7-2; Meadowdale 4-1, 7-2

Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Friday, December 22; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 73-35

Scoring by quarter Final

Mountlake Terrace 9 14 4 8 35

Kamiak 17 23 13 20 73

Kamiak scoring: Finley Gonzales 22, Zia-Daye Anderson 18, Bella Hasan 13, Vivian Mawudeku 7, Brooklyn Huguenin 6, Hana Barhoum 3, Brooklyn Parker 3, Beza Kagnew 1

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jordan Wagner 13, Iman Kaifa 9, Clara Loveless 5, Alexa Brock 3, Jordyn Stokes 3, Hurley Schmidt 2

Records: Kamiak 5-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ingraham; Wednesday, December 27; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Bellingham 71-48

Scoring by quarter Final

Bellingham 10 15 13 10 48

Meadowdale 20 16 17 18 71

Meadowdale scorers: Natnael Ghirmay 17, Khalil Botley 12, Jaymon Wright 11, Tate Lynch 10, David Janzen 9, Avery Pelote 8, Payton Hernandez 2, Noah Million 2

Bellingham scorers: Kincade VanHouten 19, Wyatt Stephan 10, Jesse Harward 5, Elias Togage 5, Harmon Wienkers 5, Evan Isaly 2, Gabriel Van Hofwegen 2

Records: Meadowdale 4-5; Bellingham 5-2

Meadowdale next game: at Interlake; Friday, December 22; 7:15 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 60-44

Scoring by quarter Final

Stanwood 8 16 22 14 60

Lynnwood 10 13 18 3 44

Stanwood scorers: Max Mayo 16, Cole Williams 16, Jack Edlund 9, Nolen Lien 8, Cole Thorson 6, Jett Brager 3, Jace Childs 2

Lynnwood scorers: Richard Choy 16, Matteos Shiferaw 8, Josh Shuge 6, Robel Berhanu 5, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 5, Nathan Sebhatu 4

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 3-2, 3-4; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Friday, December 22; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School