High school sports roundup for Dec. 20, 2023

Girls Basketball
Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 73-72
Scoring by quarter: Final
Meadowdale 12 23 14 23 73
Archbishop Murphy 7 15 25 26 72
Archbishop Murphy scorers: Brooke Blachly 24, Ava Marr 21, Celine Wright 10, Ashley Fletcher 7, Caroline Burns 6, Taylor Cushing 5
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 29, Samantha Medina 13, Audrey Lucas 9, Lexi Zardis 8, Mia Brockmeyer 6, Payton Fleishman 5, Kaiya Dotter 2
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 7-2; Meadowdale 4-1, 7-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Roosevelt; Friday, December 22; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 73-35
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 9 14 4 8 35
Kamiak 17 23 13 20 73
Kamiak scoring: Finley Gonzales 22, Zia-Daye Anderson 18, Bella Hasan 13, Vivian Mawudeku 7, Brooklyn Huguenin 6, Hana Barhoum 3, Brooklyn Parker 3, Beza Kagnew 1
Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jordan Wagner 13, Iman Kaifa 9, Clara Loveless 5, Alexa Brock 3, Jordyn Stokes 3, Hurley Schmidt 2
Records: Kamiak 5-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Ingraham; Wednesday, December 27; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Bellingham 71-48
Scoring by quarter Final
Bellingham 10 15 13 10 48
Meadowdale 20 16 17 18 71
Meadowdale scorers: Natnael Ghirmay 17, Khalil Botley 12, Jaymon Wright 11, Tate Lynch 10, David Janzen 9, Avery Pelote 8, Payton Hernandez 2, Noah Million 2
Bellingham scorers: Kincade VanHouten 19, Wyatt Stephan 10, Jesse Harward 5, Elias Togage 5, Harmon Wienkers 5, Evan Isaly 2, Gabriel Van Hofwegen 2
Records: Meadowdale 4-5; Bellingham 5-2
Meadowdale next game: at Interlake; Friday, December 22; 7:15 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 60-44
Scoring by quarter Final
Stanwood 8 16 22 14 60
Lynnwood 10 13 18 3 44
Stanwood scorers: Max Mayo 16, Cole Williams 16, Jack Edlund 9, Nolen Lien 8, Cole Thorson 6, Jett Brager 3, Jace Childs 2
Lynnwood scorers: Richard Choy 16, Matteos Shiferaw 8, Josh Shuge 6, Robel Berhanu 5, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 5, Nathan Sebhatu 4
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 3-2, 3-4; Lynnwood 0-5, 0-8
Lynnwood next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Friday, December 22; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
