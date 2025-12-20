High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-55

The Meadowdale Mavericks overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, 57-55. Khalil Botley shot 5 for 6 from the field including 3 of 4 from the 3-point line, leading the Mavericks with 20 points.

Scoring by quarter Total

Meadowdale 13- 9-16-19 57

Mountlake Terrace 10-15-13-17 55

Meadowdale individual scoring totals:

Khalil Botley 20, Noah Million 13, Nolan Lee 9, Marley Miller 6, Orion Ezeonwuka 3, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Hassan Motley 3

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring totals:

Anthony Fuentes 15, Tyree Connor 12, Jordan Wilson 10, Jackson Wallis 8, Alex Mkrtychyan 4, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Luke Stone 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 6-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 1-5

Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kentwood; Saturday, Dec. 20; 4:30 p.m. at Tahoma High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 66-55

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Arcbishop Murphy 1-2, 2-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-6

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Dec. 22; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 59-46

Click here to read story

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Stanwood 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-20

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 23-21-17-4 65

Mountlake Terrace 2 -11- 5- 2 20

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 23, Lexi Zardis 17, Quinn Gannon 6, Kylie Richards 6, Hannah Keeney 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3, Charlotte Finnell 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jaliyah Dyson 4, Mia Sledge 4, Jordyn Stokes 4, May-Lynh Jacobson 3, Makenna Davidson 2, Jordan Wagner 2, Iman Kaifa 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 4-4

Meadowdale next game: at Bothell; Monday, Dec. 22; 1:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs North Creek; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 53-26

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Sloane Franks 19, Finley Wichers 9, Audrey Rothmier 8, Amelia Faber 5, Amara Leckie 4, Amelia Miller 4, Janie Hanson 2, Lillian Wartelle 2

Additional Edmonds-Woodway stat leaders:

Steals: Janie Hanson 7

Rebounds: Amara Leckie 7

Assists: Amara Leckie 5

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1; Marysville-Pllchuck 0-8

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Bellingham; Monday, Dec. 22; 3 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 81-14

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 5-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-7

Lynnwood next game: at Mariner; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m.