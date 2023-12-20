High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2023

Girls Basketball

Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 70-60

Scoring by quarter Final

Lynnwood 20 14 15 21 70

Stanwood 12 21 8 19 60

Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 19, Teyah Clark 17, Kayla Lorenz 14, Ena Dodik 7, Jocelyn Tamayo 7, Dina Yonas 6

Stanwood leading scorers: Jazmyn Legg 26, Ellalee Wortham 14, Stella Berrett 9, Shayla Green 7, Camrie Ingram 4

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1, 6-1; Stanwood 2-2, 2-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Thomas Jefferson; Thursday, December 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-57

Scoring by quarter Final

Everett 13 16 20 15 64

Edmonds-Woodway 16 17 13 11 57

Everett scorers: Ty Bloomfield 21, Isaiah White 14, Sam Lawless 12, Noah Parker 8, Stephen Post 5, Mohamed Juma 4

Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Aiden Johansen 16, Julian Gray 11, DJ Karl 10, Grant Williams 6, Andreas Simonsen 5, Gabe Cavalier 4, Marley Miller 3, Luke Boland 2

Records (league and overall): Everett 4-1, 5-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 3-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kentlake; Friday December 22; 3:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Woodinville 48-30

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: Edmonds-Woodway tournament (Archbishop Murphy, Eastlake, Kentlake, Mariner, Sedro-Woolley and Todd Beamer); Thursday, December 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: Sultan tournament (Bothell, Cashmere, Concrete, Friday Harbor, Granite Falls, Lakewood, Meadowdale, South Whidbey, Sultan); Saturday January 6; 9:45 a.m. at Sultan High School

Girls Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway vs Decatur

No results reported

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: 2024 Braided 64 Tournament; Friday, January 5; 3:30 p.m. at Kelso High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits