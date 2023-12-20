High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2023

Girls Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Stanwood 70-60
Scoring by quarter Final
Lynnwood 20 14 15 21 70
Stanwood 12 21 8 19 60
Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 19, Teyah Clark 17, Kayla Lorenz 14, Ena Dodik 7, Jocelyn Tamayo 7, Dina Yonas 6
Stanwood leading scorers: Jazmyn Legg 26, Ellalee Wortham 14, Stella Berrett 9, Shayla Green 7, Camrie Ingram 4
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 4-1, 6-1; Stanwood 2-2, 2-4
Lynnwood next game: vs Thomas Jefferson; Thursday, December 21; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Basketball
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-57
Scoring by quarter Final
Everett 13 16 20 15 64
Edmonds-Woodway 16 17 13 11 57
Everett scorers: Ty Bloomfield 21, Isaiah White 14, Sam Lawless 12, Noah Parker 8, Stephen Post 5, Mohamed Juma 4
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Aiden Johansen 16, Julian Gray 11, DJ Karl 10, Grant Williams 6, Andreas Simonsen 5, Gabe Cavalier 4, Marley Miller 3, Luke Boland 2
Records (league and overall): Everett 4-1, 5-3; Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 3-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kentlake; Friday December 22; 3:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Woodinville 48-30
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway next match: Edmonds-Woodway tournament (Archbishop Murphy, Eastlake, Kentlake, Mariner, Sedro-Woolley and Todd Beamer); Thursday, December 21; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale vs Shorewood
No results reported
Meadowdale next match: Sultan tournament (Bothell, Cashmere, Concrete, Friday Harbor, Granite Falls, Lakewood, Meadowdale, South Whidbey, Sultan); Saturday January 6; 9:45 a.m. at Sultan High School
Girls Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway vs Decatur
No results reported
Edmonds-Woodway next meet: 2024 Braided 64 Tournament; Friday, January 5; 3:30 p.m. at Kelso High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
