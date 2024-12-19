High school sports roundup for Dec. 18, 2024

Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 43-39
Scoring by quarter
Cedar Park Christian 07-12-06-14
Mountlake Terrace 11-12-12-08
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers: Jordan Wagner 15, Makenna Davidson 7, Jaliyah Dyson 6, Emma Schmidt 6, Clara Loveless 4, Jordyn Stokes 3, Iman Kaifa 2
Cedar Park Christian individual scorers: Jenna Flynn 19, Sammy Perrigoue 8, Eliza Nance 7, Nika Litwin 3, Abby Moore 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1; Cedar Park Christian 2-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 20; 8 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 89-45
Meadowdale individual scorers: Audrey Lucas 24, Mia Brockmeyer 20, Kyairra Roussin 15, Sam Medina 9, Lexi Zardis 6, Payton Fleishman 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3, Kaiya Dotter 2, Kylie Richards 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 3-1; Shorewood 0-2, 1-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Dec. 20; 8 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 75-32
Shorecrest top scorer: Melody Tagle 24 (eight 3-pointers)
Lynnwood top scorer: Alexis Tamayo 13
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-5
Lynnwood next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Dec, 20; 8 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 68-22
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 6-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 4-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
– Compiled by Steve Willits
