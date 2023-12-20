High school sports roundup for Dec. 18, 2023

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 60-54
Scoring by quarter Final
Mountlake Terrace 13 21 12 14 60
Arlington 14 16 3 21 54
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Jaxon Dubiel 18, Zaveon Jones 14, Rayshaun Connor 8, Svayjeet Singh 8, Chance Chalmers 3, Logan Tews 3
Arlington scorers: Leyton Martin 21, Silas Miller 9, Billy Kooy 8, Jacoby Falor 6, Jake Willis 6, Kaid Hunter 4
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 5-0, 7-0; Arlington 4-1, 6-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Skyline; Thursday December 28; 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Archbishop Murphy 62-50
Scoring by quarter Final
Archbishop Murphy 5 16 17 12 50
Meadowdale 14 16 14 18 62
Meadowdale scorers: Jaymon Wright 22, Khalil Botley 13, Tate Lynch 12, David Janzen 7, Noah Million 6, Natnael Ghimay 2
Archbishop Murphy scorers: Mateen Usui 18, Ira Smith 13, Brayden Blanchard 5, Isaak Smith 4, Willie Sears 3, CC Blackwell 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-4, 3-5; Archbishop Murphy 1-4, 3-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Bellingham; Wednesday December 20; 6:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Lake Washington defeated Lynnwood 67-49
Scoring by quarter Final
Lake Washington 23 13 19 12 67
Lynnwood 11 11 15 12 49
Lake Washington scorers: Ki’yen Martin 17, Mateo Cummings 14, Yoav Ziklik 7, Ali Alamran 6, Jayden Hunt 5, Matthew Adeeb 4, Jonah Pemble 3, Matei Olteanu 2, Kobe Smith 2
Lynnwood scorers: Josh Shuge 16, Robel Berhanu 8, Richard Choy 8, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 8, Matteos Shiferaw 6, Nathan Sebhatu 2, Julian McDonald 1
Records: Lake Washington 7-2, Lynnwood 0-7
Lynnwood next game: vs Stanwood; Wednesday December 20; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Wesco 3A basketball standings (league games only)
Mountlake Terrace 5-0
Arlington 4-1
Monroe 4-1
Everett 3-1
Shorecrest 3-1
Shorewood 3-1
Edmonds-Woodway 3-1
Marysville Getchell 2-2
Stanwood 2-2
Marysville Pilchuck 1-3
Meadowdale 1-4
Archbishop Murphy 1-4
Lynnwood 0-4
Snohomish 0-4
Cascade 0-5
Girls Basketball
Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-28
Everett leading scorers: Alana Washington 25, Mae Washington 20
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 8, Jade Fajarillo 8
Records (league and overall): Everett 3-2, 4-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 3-6
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Highline; Thursday December 28; 2:30 p.m.
Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 71-18
Scoring by quarter Final
Arlington 23 13 20 15 71
Mountlake Terrace 1 5 8 4 18
Arlington scorers: Addi Green 16, Jersey Walker 11, Katie Snow 10, Khari Deberry 8, Rachel Snow 6, Kailee Anderson 5, Kierra Reese 5, Tatum Carbajal 4, Taelor Kron 4, Samara Morrow 2
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Iman Kaifa 4, Hurley Schmidt 3, Jordyn Stokes 3, Alexa Brock 2, Alyssa Brown 2, Anais Castillo 2, Jordan Wagner 2
Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-1, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 0-4, 1-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Wednesday December 20; 7:15 p.m.
Wesco 3A basketball standings (league games only)
Meadowdale 4-0
Archbishop Murphy 3-0
Arlington 4-1
Lynnwood 3-1
Stanwood 2-1
Shorecrest 2-1
Snohomish 3-2
Everett 3-2
Edmonds-Woodway 1-3
Marysville Getchell 1-3
Monroe 1-3
Shorewood 1-3
Mountlake Terrace 0-4
Cedarcrest 0-4
— Complied by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.