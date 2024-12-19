High school sports roundup for Dec. 17, 2024

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 40-31

106- Edwardo Gonzalez (L) won by forfeit

113- Dylan Por (L) won by forfeit

120- Melyk Valencia (M) pinned Eron Hecita (L) 1:21

126- Ashton Myers (M) major decision over Lukah Washburn (L) 13-0

132- Eric Ly (L) decision over Hector Castro 10-6

138- Miguel Garcia (M) pinned Jered Sum (L) 2:00

144- Christopher Ramirez (M) won by technical fall over Bryson Le (L) 15-0

150- Logan Palmer (M) won by technical fall over Gabriel Robbins (L) 16-0

157- Mathew Sleipness (M) pinned Landon Stull (L) 0:50

165- Lukman Bandawi (L) pinned Cameron Fernandez (M) 2:32

175- Jamier Perry (M) pinned Isaac Popich (L) 1:02

190- Nathan Williams (L) decision over William Hernandez-Chavez (M) 5-1

215- William Brundage (M) pinned Andy Chavez-Bautista (L) 3:20

285- Thor Lamusga (L) defeated Jaxon Hulbert (M) 3-1

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 7; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Everett; Thursday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 72-36