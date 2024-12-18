High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2024

Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 58-22
Scoring by quarter:
Mountlake Terrace 17-13-15-13
Marysville Getchell 05-02-12-03
Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jaliyah Dyson 19, Samiah Coffee 11, Iman Kaifa 10, Emma Schmidt 8, Jordyn Stokes 5, Jordan Wagner 4, Clara Loveless 1
Marysville Getchell individual scorers:
Emma Kirkwood 12, Elle Glover 4, Jaidyn Swanson 3, Hannah Worth 2, Addison Cavanagh 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1; Marysville Getchell 0-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cedar Park Christian (Bothell); Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Meadowdale defeated Everett 67-14
Meadowdale individual scorers:
Mia Brockmeyer 17, Audrey Lucas 12, Kyairra Roussin 9, Kaiya Dotter 8, Payton Fleishman 6, Kaya Powell 6, Sam Medina 4, Quinn Gannon 3, Lexi Zardis 2
Records: Meadowdale 2-1; Everett 2-5
Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.