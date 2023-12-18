High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2023

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynden 69-65

The Hawks overcame a nine-point halftime deficit and remained unbeaten with a 69-65 home victory over the defending AA Washington State Champion Lions. Zaveon Jones led the Hawks with 26 points and Jaxon Dubiel added 24. The tandem combined to score 21 of the 23 Hawks fourth quarter points, Dubiel had 13 in the final quarter and Zones scored 8.

Scoring by quarter

Lynden 10 26 16 13 65

Mountlake Terrace 11 16 19 23 69

Mountlake Terrace scoring:

Zaveon Jones 26, Jaxon Dubiel 24, Gabe Towne 11, Rayshaun Connor 5, Logan Tews 3

Lynden scoring:

Anthony Canales 33, Brant Heppner 17, Kobe Elsner 6, Jack Stapleton 6, Charlie Ayres 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-0; Lynden 5-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lake Washington 66-57

Senior Gia Powell scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Mavericks improved to 7-1 on the season with a non-league win over the Kangeroos.

Scoring by quarter:

Lake Washington 12 9 22 14 57

Meadowdale 22 10 17 17 66

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 20, Audrey Lucas 16, Samantha Medina 14, Mia Brockmeyer 10, Kaiya Dotter 3, Payton Fleishman 2, Lexi Zardis 1

Lake Washington scorers:

Ashley Uusitalo 20, Julia Benthin 13, Madison Macias 8, Alessandra Chavez 7, Paige Citron 5, Ileana Olteanu 2, Reese Roberts 2

Records: Meadowdale 7-1; Lake Washington 4-1

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Lynnwood Classic

At Lynnwood High School

Team Scores:

1. Lakewood 212

2. Lynnwood 158

3. Edmonds-Woodway 153

4. Glacier Peak 123

5. Newport 113.5

6. South Whidbey 111

7. Eastlake 110

8. Shorecrest 101

9. Kamiak 82.5

10. Mountlake Terrace 81

11. Meadowdale 72

12. Bishop Blanchet 57.5

13. Garfield 41

14. Seattle Academy 31

Edmonds School District wrestlers that made it to their weight classification quarterfinals:

106

2nd place- Dylan Por, Lynnwood

120

1st place- Ashton Myers, Lynnwood

4th place- AP Tran, Edmonds-Woodway

6th place- Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway

126

2nd place- Braedyn Clark, Lynnwood

4th place- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale

132

4th place- Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale

6th place- Eric Ly, Lynnwood

138

2nd place- Dylan Rice, Edmonds-Woodway

144

1st place- Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace

6th place- Christopher Ramirez, Meadowdale

150

1st place- Sam Schimpf, Edmonds-Woodway

6th place- Malik Tunkara, Lynnwood

157

4th place- Alex Bloy, Edmonds-Woodway

165

2nd place- Nathan Williams, Lynnwood

6th place- Luis Partida Del Rasario, Meadowdale

175

4th place- Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace

6th place- Henry Campbell, Edmonds-Woodway

190

2nd place- Alex White, Edmonds-Woodway

6th place- Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace

6th place- Elijah Swett, Mountlake Terrace

215

4th place- Mika Serafinas, Edmonds-Woodway

6th place- Bryce Pawling, Mountlake Terrace

285

1st place- Jerin Wilson, Lynnwood

4th place- Brett Gigrich, Mountlake Terrace

6th place- Jon Schlack, Edmonds-Woodway

Girls Wrestling

Lynnwood Classic

At Lynnwood High School

Team Scores:

1. Eastlake 74

2. Garfield 67

3. Lynnwood 64

T4. Meadowdale 44

T4. South Whidbey 44

6. Shorecrest 37

7. Lakewood 24

T8. Mountlake Terrace 14

T8. Newport 14

T8. Seattle Academy 14

11. Edmonds-Woodway 10

12. Darrington 4

Edmonds School District wrestlers that finished in the Top 4 of their weight classifications:

98-105 lbs

3rd place- Gwendolyn McCrummen, Lynnwood

109-112

2nd place- Naomi Hawkins, Lynnwood

113-123

1st place- Ka’mareah Pelote, Meadowdale

3rd place- Anh Nguyen, Lynnwood

124-133

2nd place- Venus Hernandez, Lynnwood

126-132

4th place- Rihanna Whitehead, Meadowdale

129-138

3rd place- Sofia Rodriguez Vasquez, Meadowdale

4th place- Caitlyn Gallagher, Edmonds-Woodway

141-144

3rd place- Elizabeth Noble, Lynnwood

4th place- Meg Caywood, Meadowdale

143-152

2nd place- Maria Aguilar Ortega, Mountlake Terrace

3rd place- Hasivie Barreiro Olivera, Meadowdale

160-169

2nd place- Lisa Gauthron, Edmonds-Woodway

186-205

1st place- Elizabeth Zurybida, Lynnwood

3rd place- Mare Eldrige, Edmonds-Woodway

280

1st place- Olivia James, Edmonds-Woodway

— Compiled by Steve Willits