High school sports roundup for Dec. 16, 2022

Friday, Dec. 16

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Bear Creek 60-8

No details reported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Arlington; Monday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 64-29

Stanwood top scorers:

Elle Wortham 16, Vivienne Berrett 14, Grace Walker 14, Averie Stunz 9

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 4-0, 7-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Everett; Monday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys basketball

Everett defeated Lynnwood 76-65

Scoring by quarter: Total

Everett 16-21-21-18 76

Lynnwood 18- 13-15-19 65

Everett scorers:

Danny Savovic 23, Isaiah White 19, Hayden Conaxis 14, Jakob Taft 7, Ty Bloomfield 6, Mauricio Garcia-Luna 3, Mohamed Juma 2, Isaiah Parker 2

Lynnwood scorers:

Keegan Williams 23, Jace Hampson 12, Cimaryus Sterling 12, Jordan Whittle 12, Noor Ahmadzai 2, Brandon Martinez-Arceo 2, Yafett Sebhatu 2

Records (league and overall): Everett 3-1, 3-3; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-5

Lynnwood next game: vs Lake Washington; Monday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Arlington defeated Meadowdale 65-49

Scoring by quarter: Total

Arlington 14- 13-23-15 65

Meadowdale 14- 8- 14-13 49

Arlington scorers:

David Zachman 19, Leyton Martin 16, Jake Willis 11, Billy Kooy 8, Ty Rusko 5, Kaden Heiss 2, Jacoby Falor 2, Jackson Trotter 2

Meadowdale scorers:

Malik Robinson 17, Jaymon Wright 11, David Janzen 8, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 4, Dylan Petteys 3, Tate Lynch 2, Noah Million 2, Simon Paulos 2

Records (league and overall): Arlington 4-0, 5-1; Meadowdale 0-4, 2-5

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 73-45

Stanwood top scorers:

John Floyd 18, Max Mayo 15, Owen Thayer 13

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers:

Steven Warren Jr. 18, Will Bates 9

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 3-1, 5-1; Edmonds-Woodway 1-3, 1-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Everett; Tuesday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Girls basketball

Meadowdale defeated Lake Washington 65-64

Score by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 17-10- 15-23 65

Lake Washington 9- 19- 24-12 64

Gia Powell’s 3-point shot at the buzzer gave the Mavericks a win over the top-ranked 3A team in the state, 65-64. The Kangaroos came into the game undefeated and have played in the past two 3A state championship games, losing to Garfield in both contests.

Powell led the Mavericks with 25 points. Samantha Medina scored 13 and Ava Powell (Gia’s sister) added eight.

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 25, Samantha Medina 13, Ava Powell 8, Kaiya Dotter 6, Audrey Lucas 6, Jordan Leith 5, Payton Fleishman 2

Lake Washington scorers:

Ashley Uusitalo 18, Sydney Hani 15, Paige Citron 9, Jolie Sim 9, Ava Uusitalo 6, Angie Helf 4, Reese Roberts 3

Records: Meadowdale 4-3; Lake Washington 7-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys basketball

Lynden defeated Mountlake Terrace 61-40

The Lions jumped out to a 36-18 lead at halftime on their way to the non-conference victory.

Records: Lynden 4-0; Mountlake Terrace 4-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Arlington; Tuesday, Dec. 20; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys wrestling

Lynnwood Classic at Lynnwood High School

Team Scores:

Eastlake 164.5, Lynden 142, Lynnwood 126, Glacier Peak 120, Lakewood 118, Bishop Blanchet 68, Shorecrest 68, Newport 68, Meadowdale 57, South Whidbey 56, Kamiak 42, Mountlake Terrace 22

Edmonds-School District wrestlers- Top 4 finishers

106 lbs: 1st Place- Phillipe Ban, Lynnwood

113 lbs: 2nd Place- Ashton Myers, Lynnwood

120 lbs: 2nd Place- Eric Ly, Lynnwood

120 lbs: 4th Place- Michael O’Neal, Meadowdale

126 lbs: 1st Place- Maddox Millikan, Meadowdale

126 lbs: 4th Place- Miguel Garcia, Meadowdale

132 lbs: 4th Place- Isaac Williams, Mountlake Terrace

138 lbs: 1st Place- Kayden Richman Myers, Lynnwood

285 lbs: 2nd Place- Dylan White, Lynnwood

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway, Hazen, Liberty, Redmond and Snohomish; Wednesday, Dec. 21; 9 a.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 5; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

