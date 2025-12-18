Thursday, December 18, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Dec. 15-16, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Girls Basketball

Monday, Dec.15

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 41-22

Mountlake Terrace sophomore Mia Sledge kicks it to the outside during the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ win over Marysville Getchell on Monday, Dec. 15, at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Makenna Davidson (11) goes up for the opening tip.
Hawks senior Iman Kaifa (21) pokes the ball free from the Chargers’ Addison Cavanagh (30).
Hawks junior Jordyn Stokes (20) draws a shooting foul against the Chargers’ Lily Arias (42).
Mountlake Terrace sophomore May-Lynh Jacobson (3) looks to pass.
Hawks junior Abigail Schmicker (2) defends the Chargers’ ballhandler.
Mountlake Terrace senior Jordan Wagner (12) goes up strong for a layup.
Mountlake Terrace senior Sadie Parker (5) shoots a wide-open 3 pointer.
Mountlake Terrace junior Hermela Teklezig (1) positions herself as Marysville-Getchell’s Lily Arias brings the ball upcourt.
Mountlake Terrace coach Nick Sherrill calls out instructions from the sideline.

Scoring by quarter Totals
Marysville Getchell 2-11- 3- 6 22
Mountlake Terrace 9-12-10-10 41

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:
Jordyn Stokes 15, Jordan Wagner 15, Iman Kaifa 4, May-Lyhn Jacobson 3, Makenna Davidson 2, Mia Sledge 2

Marysville Getchell individual scorers:
Olivia Marc 11, Elle Glover 6, Lily Arias 4, Karlie Brower 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2; Marysville Getchell 3-4

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 66-31

Scoring by quarter:
Shorewood 8- 9 -4 -10
Meadowdale 15-18-15-18

Meadowdale individual scorers:
Lexi Zardis 22, Mia Brockmeyer 15, Kaya Powell 13, Lisa Sonko 8, Hannah Keeney 6, Quinn Gannon 2

Shorewood individual scorers:
Melanie Degenhardt 11, Rose Gallagher 10, Karmin Kasberg 7, Adi Davidson 3,

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-0, 3-2; Shorewood 0-2, 0-6
Meadowdale next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 72-40

Archbishop Murphy top individual scorers:
Ashley Fletcher 25, Brooke Blachly 22, Celine Wright 16

Edmonds-Woodway top indvidual scoers:
Zaniyah Jones 12, Finley Wichers 10

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 6-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Friday, Dec. 19; 7:15 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-59
No details reported

Records: Cedar Park Christian 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 4-3
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 19; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 64-32

The Royals’ Ena Dodik (25) goes up for two while the Scots’ Jorja Perrin (12) attempts to block her shot during the meeting between the two teams Tuesday, Dec. 16 at Shorecrest High School. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
Shorecrest High School’s Jorja Perrin (12) drives past Lynnwood’s Ena Dodik (23) to get to the paint.
The Royals’ Callie Lasconia (3) takes the ball down court.
Shorecrest’s Harper Wells floats up two points in front of the Lynnwood High defense.
The Royals’ Vanessa Olivar (4) fights to get through the Scots’ defense.
Ena Dodik (25) puts up two points for the Royals in front of Shorecrest’s Callie Lasconia (3).

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-1, 4-4; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Dec. 19; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Arlington defeated Mountlake Terrace 54-42

Arlington top indivudual scorers:
Carson Rowell 13, Mac Crews 11, Hudson Miller 11

Mountlake Terrace top individual scorer:
Anthony Fuentes 20

Records: Arlington: 5-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-4
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Dec. 19; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 39-36

100- Leanne Fabro (L) won by forfeit; 105- Ny Ny Pendleton (EW) won by forfeit; 110- Kendal House (L) pinned Lena Kuebler (EW) 1:11; 115- Zoe Degenstein (L) pinned Yaretzi Garduno (EW) 1:29; 120- Double forfeit; 125- Finlay Johnson-Ross (EW) won by forfeit; 130- Rae Adams (EW) won by injury default; 135- Brianna Williams (L) pinned Jennifer Reinoso (EW) 3:51; 140- Venus Hernandez (L) won by forfeit; 145- Elizabeth Noble (L) won by forfeit; 155- Mia Cruz (EW) decision over Tala Samara (L) 9-3; 170- Caitlyn Gallagher (EW) pinned Abriana Russell (L) 0:42; 190- Morgan Smith (EW) won by forfeit; 235- Mollie Michaels (EW) won by forfeit

Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale by forfeit

No other team scores or individual results were reported

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood next dual meet: vs Archbishop Murphy and Stanwood; Thursday, Jan. 8; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 6 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 6 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Monday, Dec. 15

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 49-27
No details reported

Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace
No results reported

Mountlake Terrace vs Mariner
No results reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Mountlake Terrace; Tuesday, Jan. 13; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Snohomish; Thursday, Dec. 18; 7:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 117-45
Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 103-67
Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 127-40

Top individual event finishers:

200 yard freestyle:
1. Lewis Tai (K) 2:06.48
2. Connor Hood (K) 2:15.17
3. Kanai Zablan (EW) 2:18.16
4. Max Sarakhanov (K) 2:21.37
5. Abraham Ho (EW) 2:22.19

200 yard medley:
1. Dario Baez (K) 2:16.56
2. Brandon Z. Wong (K) 2:18.69
3. Asher Juillerat (M) 2:31.46
4. Dylan Clark (EW) 2:33.50
5. Finn Angel (EW) 2:34.46

50 yard freestyle:
1. Lucas Z. Chai (K)
2. Kaiden Nguyen (K) 23.98
3. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 24.26
4. Jack T. Fast (K) 24.97
5. Connor Smith (EW) 25.15

100 yard butterfly:
1. Luca Hooks (EW) 1:01.45
2. Ben Chen (K) 1:03.90
3. Brandon Z. Wong (K) 1:07.40
4. Abraham Ho (EW) 1:07.77
5. Asher Juillerat (M) 1:10.81

100 yard freestyle:
1. Matvei Suleimanov (M) 53.76
2. Lewis Tai (K) 54.75
3. Lennow Norenberg (EW) 57.28
4. Logan Foss (K) 1:00.45
5. Marcel Rickman (EW) 1:01.41

500 yard freestyle:
1. Connor Smith (EW) 5:50.16
2. Nolan Common (M) 6:15.49
3. Dylan Clark (EW) 6:26.05
4. Justin Lu (K) 6:28.03
5. Koushik Jayakumar (K) 6:45.48

100 yard backstroke:
1. Jack T. Fast (K) 1:05.48
1. Kaiden Nguyen (K) 1:05.48
3. Connor Hood (K) 1:08.20
4. Kanai Zablan (EW) 1:15.58
5. Asher Juillerat (M) 1:15.97

100 yard breaststroke:
1. Finn Angel (EW) 1:15.13
2. Samuel Weisbrod (EW) 1:20.46
3. Bill Spear (EW) 1:21.20
4. Tianhe Luo (EW) 1:21.27
5. Bruce Cheng (K) 1:22.12

Top relay event finishers:

200 yard medley:
1. Edmonds-Woodway (Liam Schell, Lennox Norenberg, Luca Hooks, Connor Smith) 1:47.07
2. Kamiak (Brandon Z Wong, Lucas Z. Chai, Ben Chen, Ryhs Fast) 1:50.43
3. Kamiak (Kaiden Nguyen, Jack T. Fast, Dario Baez, Logan Foss) 1:51.52

200 yard freestyle:
1. Kamiak (Dario Baez, Ben Chen, Kaiden Nguyen, Lewis Tai) 1:37.87
2. Kamiak (Lucas Z. Chai, Logan Foss, Ryhs Fast, Curtis Cheng) 1:41.19
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Lennox Norenberg, Marcel Rickman, Kanai Zablan, Connor Smith) 1:42.03

400 yard freestyle:
1. Kamiak (Lucas Z. Chai, Logan Foss, Max Sarakhanov, Lewis Tai) 3:43.80
2. Kamiak (Dario Baez, Andrew Ge, Brandon Z. Wong, Curtis Cheng) 3:47.15
3. Edmonds-Woodway (Finn Angel, Abraham Ho, Dylan Clark, Vaughn Yancey) 4:09.23

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Stanwood; Tuesday January 6; 3:00 p.m. at Stanwood-Camino YMCA
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mariner and Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 3:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

Mountlake Terrace at Kamiak
No results reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Marysville Getchell and Marysville Pilchuck; Thursday, Jan. 8; 3:30 p.m. at Marysville Pilchuck

Lynnwood vs Glacier Peak
No results reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Jackson; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

