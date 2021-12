High school sports roundup for Dec. 14, 2021

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 62-47

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 13, Vito Mkrtychyan 11, Jeffrey Anyimah 10, Jaxon Dubiel 10, Chris Meegan 7, Don Brown 4, Addison Mattix 4, Tigan Mkrtychyan 3

Cedarcrest scorers: Jack Le Blanc 19, Max Taibl 10, Timmy Ojeda-Silva 7, Logan Dice 4, Cooper Ayers 3, Jacob Del Degan 3, Tillman Yowell 1

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 3-1; Cedarcrest 0-3, 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Meadowdale; Thursday Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 64-43

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Ben Snider 14, Cade Galbraith 11, Trey Sumpter 8, Luke Blachly 7, Daniel Shin 7, Nick Ennis 6, Aaron Owens 6, Mateen Usui 2, Tommy Zook 2, Will Adams 1

Lynnwood scorers: Tommy McMahon 10, Keegan Williams 7, Jordan Whittle 6, Myles Golston 5, Ethan Pook 5, Yafett Sebhatu 5, Jace Hampson 2, Jacob Moriones 2, Bayley Evans 1

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-1, 2-2; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Marysville Getchell defeated Edmonds-Woodway 61-60

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Marysville Getchell 1-1, 1-3; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 2-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Thursday Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Marysville Pilchuck defeated Meadowdale 60-44

Marysville Pilchuck leading scorers: Anthony Najera 21, Benjamin Baxter 16

Meadowdale leading scorers: Eben Sarka 13, Evik Amy 9

Records: Marysville Pilchuck 1-1, 1-3; Meadowdale 0-2, 0-5

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Boys Swimming

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 118-55

Relay Event Winners:

200 Medley- Edmonds-Woodway (Marshall Roberts, Samuel Lunder, Patrick Kotwis, Arman Rahbarrad) 1:56.82

200 Freestyle- Edmonds-Woodway (Zackary Kotwis, Thomas Mahoney, Samuel Lunder, Nico Meanno) 1:44.40

400 Freestyle- Edmonds-Woodway (Alexander Alabyev, Arman Rahbarrad, Zackary Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 3:51.95

Individual Event Winners

200 Yard Freestyle

Zackary Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 2:02.83

200 Yard IM

Vyron Domingo, Mariner 2:07.66

50 Yard Freestyle

Arman Rahbarrad, Edmonds-Woodway 23.80

100 Yard Fly

Vyron Domingo, Mariner 59.35

100 Yard Freestyle

Arman Rahbarrad, Edmonds-Woodway 55.50

500 Yard Freestyle

Zackary Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 5:49.36

100 Yard Backstroke

Marshall Roberts, Edmonds-Woodway 1:06.94

100 Yard Breaststroke

Patrick Kotwis, Edmonds-Woodway 1:09.30

Edmonds-Woodway next meet: vs Kamiak; Tuesday Jan. 11; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 120-54

Relay Event Winners:

200 Medley- Jackson (Ethan Georgiev, Alex Georgiev, Ethan Chen-Parks, Jensen Elsemore) 1:41.13

200 Freestyle- Jackson (Jensen Elsemore, Ethan Georgiev, Braden Thompson, Alex Georgiev, Jared Lehosky) 1:34.34

400 Freestyle- Jackson (Ethan Kim Nikolai, Ethan Georgiev, Braden Thompson, Ethan Chen-Parks) 3:38.22

Individual Event Winners

200 Yard Freestyle

Nathaniel Nguyen, Jackson 1:59.55

200 Yard IM

Eijah Milan, Lynnwood 2:07.02

50 Yard Freestyle

Alex Georgiev, Jackson 21.55

100 Yard Butterfly

Jared Lehosky, Jackson 1:01.29

100 Yard Freestyle

Ethan Gergiev, Jackson 49.23

500 Yard Freestyle

Jensen Elsemore, Jackson 5:15.53

100 Yard Backstroke

Ethan Georgiev, Jackson 1:02.48

100 Yard Breaststroke

Alex Georgiev, Jackson 1:00.99

Lynnwood next meet: vs Cascade; Thursday Dec. 16; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

Kamiak vs Meadowdale

No details reported

— Compiled by Steve Willits