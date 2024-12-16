High school sports roundup for Dec. 13, 2024

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 45-36

Scoring by quarter:

Edmonds-Woodway 08-11-14-12

Lynnwood 05-09-09-13

Junior Finley Wichers scored 15 points and seven rebounds. Senior Abi Porter contributed eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals while sophomore Jasmine Gill added 11 points as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors improved to 4-0 on the season. Freshman Nina Wilson led Lynnwood with 14 points.

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Finley Wichers 15, Jasmine Gill 11, Abi Porter 8, Janie Hanson 5, Audrey Rothmier 4, Madeline Skaar 2

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Nina Wilson 14, Shifa Hanchinamani 8, Ena Dodik 7, Lexi Tamayo 7

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: at Kings; Saturday, Dec. 14; noon p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 78-39

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 1-1, 3-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Marysville Getchell; Monday December 16; 7:15 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lynnwood 68-27

Senior Cam Hiatt scored all 16 of his game-time points in the first half as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors cruised to a 68-27 victory over the Lynnwood Royals. D.J Karl added nine points, also scoring all of his points in the first half. Hosny El-Aarag led the Royals with eight points.

Scoring by quarter:

Edmonds-Woodway 17-29-10-12

Lynnwood 06-07-02-12

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:

Cam Hiatt 16, D.J Karl 9, Will Alseth 8, Luke Boland 8, Grant Williams 8, Cavan Schillinger 5, Julian Gray 4, Declan Crawford 3, Harris Dobson 3, Dre Lloyd 2, Andreas Simonson 2

Lynnwood individual scoring:

Hosny El-Aarag 8, Robel Berhanu 6, Jaikin Choy 6, Matthew Solomon 3, Miguel Manzi 2, Andrew Tran 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 1-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 0-2, 0-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: at University Prep; Saturday, Dec. 14; 4 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Snohomish 54-38

Noah Million hit six three point shots on the way to a 20 point and seven rebound game as the Meadowdale Mavericks defeated the Snohomish Panthers 54-38. The Mavericks as a team shot 11/25 (44%) on three point attempts. Snohomish was led by brothers Deyton Wheat (16 points) and Bryson Wheat (12 points).

Snohomish 08-10-12-08

Meadowdale 11-18-15-10

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Noah Million 20, Khalil Botley 7, Payton Hernandez 7, Nolan Lee 7, Orion Ezeonwuka 4, Jordan Berhe 3, Adam Desta 3, Marley Miller 3

Snohomish individual scoring:

Deyton Wheat 16, Bryson Wheat 12, Hudson Smith 5, Jack Rotondo 4, Luke Davis 1

Records: Meadowdale 3-2; Snohomish 1-5

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 7:15 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-39

The Shorecrest Scots jumped out to a 34-7 halftime lead on the way to a 65-39 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a game in which both teams entered the night undefeated. No individual stats were reported for the game.

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 2-0, 6-0; Mountlake Terrace 1-1, 3-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Todd Beamer; Saturday, Dec. 14; 6 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits