High school sports roundup for Dec. 13, 2022

Boys basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 64-57

The Hawks outscored the Spartans 9-2 over the final two minutes of the game to pull away for their second consecutive win. Chris Meegan put Mountlake Terrace into the lead, 57-55 at the 2-minute mark with an 8-foot jumper along the left baseline. Meegan then came up with two defensive rebounds over the next two Stanwood possessions before scoring again on a nice spin-move layup along the right baseline, expanding the lead to 59-55 with 1:15 remaining. The Hawks closed out the game with five made free throws over the final minute. Meegan led the Hawks in scoring with 17 and Zaveon Jones added 16.

Scoring by Quarter: Total

Stanwood 16-11-13-17 57

Mountlake Terrace 15-10-21-18 64

Mountlake Terrace scoring totals:

Chris Meegan 17, Zaveon Jones 16, Jaxon Dubiel 9, Logan Tews 9, Rayshaun Connor 8, Talan Zenk 3, Svayjeet Singh 2

Stanwood:

John Floyd 19, Max Mayo 18, Owen Thayer 12, Cole Williams 8

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 3-2; Stanwood 2-1, 4-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 60-57

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 1-2, 1-4; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 1-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Stanwood; Friday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 67-29

Arlington top scorers:

David Zachman 30, Jake Willis 10, Leyton Martin 7

Lynnwood top scorer:

Keegan Williams 11

Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-0, 4-1; Lynnwood 0-3, 1-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Friday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Everett defeated Meadowdale 57-48

The Seagulls outscored the Mavericks 44-24 over the final three quarters after trailing 24-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Scoring by Quarter: Total

Everett 13-12-15-17 57

Meadowdale 24- 6- 9- 9 48

Meadowdale scorers:

Gia Powell 24, Natalie Durbin 6, Jordan Leith 5, Payton Fleishman 4, Audrey Lucas 4, Kaiya Dotter 2, Ava Powell 2, Mackenzie Tindall 1

Records (league and overall): Everett 3-0, 4-3; Meadowdale 2-1, 3-2

Meadowdale next game: at Arlington; Thursday, Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m.

Girls wrestling

Arlington, Glacier Peak, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck, Monroe, Mountlake Terrace, Snohomish

at Marysville Getchell High School

No details reported

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Snow Scramble; Tuesday, Dec. 20; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys swimming

Shorewood, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace

At Lynnwood Pool

No details reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood; Thursday, Dec. 15; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Mountlake Terrace next meet: vs Jackson; Thursday, Dec. 15; 2:30 p.m. at West Coast Aquatics

Lynnwood, Mariner, Marysville Getchell, Marysville Pilchuck

At Kamiak High School

No details reported

Lynnwood next meet: vs Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale; Thursday, Dec. 15; 2:45 p.m.

