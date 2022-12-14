High school sports roundup for Dec. 12, 2022

Girls basketball
Arlington defeated Lynnwood 78-55
The Eagles overcame a 33-25 halftime deficit to defeat the Royals in a Wesco 3A league game. Jenna Villa scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half to lead the Eagles, who outscored the Royals 53-22 after the break.
Arlington scorers:
Jenna Villa 29, Samara Morrow 17, Rachel Snow 10, Maddy Fischer 10, Jersey Walker 5, Khari Deberry 3, Kierra Reese 2, Kalli Rumsey 2
Lynnwood scorers:
Kayla Lorenz 21, Dina Yonas 12, Aniya Hooker 11, Mataya Canda 3, Teyah Clark 3, Nyree Johnson 3, Eve Pereira 2
Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-0, 3-1; Lynnwood 2-1, 2-2
Lynnwood next game: at Everett; Thursday, Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m.
Archbishop defeated Edmonds-Woodway 53-49
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-0, 3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-2, 103
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Glacier Peak; Wednesday, Dec. 14; 7:15 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 70-26
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 3-0, 5-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-1, 2-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, Dec. 15; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Boys basketball
Everett defeated Meadowdale 67-49
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 15-12-16- 6 49
Everett 25-12-16-14 67
Everett scoring totals:
Hayden Conaxis 20, Isaiah White 19, Danny Savovic 16, Ty Bloomfield 7, Mauricio Garcia-Luna 3, Sam Lawless 2
Meadowdale scorers:
Jaymon Wright 18, Malik Robinson 10, David Janzen 8, Henock Tsegay 6, Devon Waldrop-Leathers 5, Simon Paulos 2
Records (league and overall): Everett 2-1, 2-3; Meadowdale 0-3, 2-4
Meadowdale next game: vs Arlington; Friday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
