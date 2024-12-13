High school sports roundup for Dec. 11, 2024

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Arlington 61-47

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Audrey Lucas 17, Mia Brockmeyer 11, Kaiya Dotter 11, Kaya Powell 6, Lexi Zardis 6, Payton Fleishman 4, Sam Medina 4, Lisa Sonko 2

Arlington individual scorers:

Addi Green 14, Jersey Walker 13, Sami Jones 7, Basia Pszonka 7, Kailee Anderson 3, Tatum Carbajal 3

Records: Meadowdale 1-1; Arlington 0-3

Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Monday, Dec. 16; 7:15 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Everett 59-49

Scoring by quarter

Lynnwood 16-05-22-16

Everett 11-10-15-13

Nina Wilson of Lynnwood set the school’s freshman record with 32 points in the Royals’ win.

Lynnwood individual scorers:

Nina Wilson 32, Shifa Hanchinamani 11, Ena Dodik 9, Lexi Tamayo 9, La’Shia McClellan 1

Arlington individual scorers:

Akira Shaw 17, Akilah Shaw 8, Beatrice Lane 8, Lauren Desimone 7, Tatum Smith 7, Tegan Trefry 2

Records: Lynnwood 1-2; Everett 1-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Dec. 13; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 52-14

The Hawks jumped out to a 45-9 halftime lead on the way to their third straight victory to start the season.

Mountlake Terrace individual scorers:

Jordyn Stokes 14, Jaliyah Dyson 11, Makenna Davidson 10, Iman Kaifa 8, Jordan Wagner 7, Samiah Coffee 2

Cascade individual scorers:

Sally Sylla 5, Kiley Osbjornsen 4, Austyn Davis 2, Isa Palmer 2, Kaysha Agag 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0; Cascade 1-3

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Dec. 13; 6:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Woodinville 58-21

106- Isaiah Meyer (EW) defeated Gregory Campbell 19-4

113- Alex Krumov (EW) won by forfeit

120- Jude Haines (EW) won by forfeit

126- Aziert Bakytov (EW) won by forfeit

132- Hollender Lynch (EW) defeated Cooper Kenefsky (W) 19-3

138- Thomas Cooper (W) pinned Wachira (EW) 0:38

144- Isidro Padilla-Aguilar (W) pinned Owen Smith (EW) 1:29

150- Sam Schimpf (EW) pinned Jonah Leavengood (W) 4:00

157- Darsh Shenoy (W) defeated Dylan Rice (EW) 6-1

165- Santiago Hernandez (W) pinned Mason Collins (EW) 3:54

175- Ever Yamada (EW) pinned Landon Harlow (W) 2:48

190- Andrew Davis (EW) pinned Joseph Lampe (W) 1:45

215- Alex White (EW) pinned Ronak Gupta (W) 2:15

285- Edson Belizaire (EW) defeated Jordan Ramos (W)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Ferndale, Kentlake and Roosevelt; Thursday, Dec. 19; 3 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Wrestling

Archbishop Murphy/Edmonds-Woodway/Kamiak/Mariner/Meadowdale/Shorewood

at Edmonds-Woodway High School

No details reported

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Glacier Peak, Monroe and Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Monroe High School

Meadowdale next match: Archbishop Murphy, Everett and Lynnwood; Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

— Compiled by Steve Willits