High school sports roundup for Dec. 11, 2023

Girls Basketball

Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-28

Scoring by quarter

Stanwood 20 9 14 22 65

Mountlake Terrace 10 8 7 3 28

Stanwood scorers: Ella Wortham 19, Mylee LaComb 18, Kylie Henner 10, Jazmyn Legg 10, Presley Harris 6, Stella Berrett 2

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Hurley Schmidt 12, Jordan Wagner 10, Jordyn Stokes 4, Anais Castillo 2

Records (league and overall): Stanwood 1-1, 1-3; Mountlake Terrace 0-2, 1-4

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Thursday December 14; 7:15 p.m.

Arlington defeated Lynnwood 63-56

Arlington leading scorer: Kierra Reese 21

Lynnwood leading scorer: Aniya Hooker 19

Records (league and overall): Arlington 3-0, 4-0; Lynnwood 2-1, 4-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Everett; Thursday December 14; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 67-52

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Brooke Blachly 18, Ava Marr 17, Caroline Burns 10, Celine Wright 10, Kayla Hookfin 7, Ashley Fletcher 3, Taylor Cushing 2

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Natalie Durbin 19, Abbie Porter 9, Jasmine Fajarillo 7, Jade Fajarillo 6, Indira Carey-Boxley 6, Naomi Limb 5

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-0, 4-2; Edmonds-Woodway 1-1, 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Glacier Peak; Tuesday December 12; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 59-55

Scoring by quarter Final

Edmonds-Woodway 21 13 13 12 59

Archbishop Murphy 8 16 20 11 55

Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Julian Gray 14, Gabe Cavalier 10, Will Alseth 10, DJ Karl 7, Andreas Simonsen 6, Grant Williams 4, Aiden Johansen 3, Cavan Schillinger 3, Marley Miller 2

Archbishop Murphy scorers: Mateen Usui 21, Ira Smith 11, Dawson Schnarre 9, Brayden Blanchard 7, Willie Sears 5, Isaak Smith 2

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 2-3; Archbishop Murphy 1-2, 3-3

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Stanwood; Friday December 15; 7:15 p.m.