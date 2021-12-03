High school sports roundup for Dec. 1, 2021

Girls basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mercer Island 63-47

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Elise Colvin 24, Lindsey Ho 13, Maile Armstrong 12, Cameron Dunn 7, Mya Sheffield 6, Ainsley Ward 1

Mercer Island scorers: Caitlin Monohan 27, Lauren Monohan 8, Caley Newcomer 8, Anna Marsh 2, Kate Nordstrom 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Mercer Island 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Redmond; Friday Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Bothell defeated Edmonds Woodway 54-36

Bothell scorers: Ashlyn Petersen 20, Ella Kaleta 17, Makenzie Kooy 9, Sofia Proctor 4, Yuna McConnell 2, Lily Whitehead 2

Edmonds Woodway scorers: Halle Waram 14, Jade Fajarillo 7, Hazel Mills 5, Melanie Walsh 4, Hannah Brown 2, Jasemine Fajarillo 2, Ella Wallace 2

Records: Bothell 1-1; Edmonds Woodway 0-1

Edmonds Woodway next game: at Ferndale; Friday Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m.