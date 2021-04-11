High school sports roundup for April 9, 2021

Girls Tennis
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 5-2
Singles:
Lexi Daly (MT) defeated Rukia Yosif (C). 6-1, 6-2
Aumnia Allisa (C) defeated Lindsey Ho (MT) 2-6, 6-1,6-1
Michaela Tiya (MT) defeated Ryenn Stark (C) 6-0, 6-0
Olivia Long (C) defeated Kaziah Liu (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
Vivian Tran/Kayla Primavera (MT) defeated Danya Allsh/Sierra Poland (C) 6-3, 7-6
Shalom Abi/Damaris Torres (MT) defeated Somathra Sophan/Ai-mi Le (C) 6-2, 6-2
Hannah Paul/Phoebe Armentrout (MT) defeated Fatou Manneh/Salina Nguyen (C) 3-6, 6-2, (10-6)
Record: Mountlake Terrace 1-0
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday April 13; 3:30 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Mariner 5-2
Singles:
Sidney Wright (MD) defeated Elora Kim (MR) 6-1, 6-7, 6-2
Nhi Pham (MR) defeated Maya Nikolic (MD) 6-3, 6-1
Sabrina Reonal (MD) defeated Lana Pankoveis (MR) 6-1, 6-4
Sarah Davis (MD) defeated Ilean Boieriu (MR) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles:
Lauren Tra/Jasmine Nguyen (MR) defeated Catherine Ton/Hailey Neri (MD) 6-3, 6-3
Rachel Lee/Michelle Nguyen (MD) defeated Temi Sofowora/Kenan Yilma (MR) 6-4, 6-2
McKenna Leith/Bella Tang (MD) defeated Malina Rattansithy/Kayla Gorospe (MR) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Mariner 0-1
Meadowdale next match: at Cascade; Monday April 12; 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-1
WP- Maddox Stoykovic 1-0
LP- Addison Mattix 0-1
Highlights
Edmonds-Woodway hitting:
Jacob Gabler 1-3, R, 2 SB, BB
Gibby Marshall-Inman 1-3, R, BB, 2 SB
Lane Corsi 1-1, 3 BB, 2 SB
Liam Merrill 1-4, R
Edmonds-Woodway pitching:
Maddox Stoykovic 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 8 K
Remy Heckman 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K
Mountlake Terrace hitting;
Caden Alley 1-3, RBI, SB
Jack Glover 0-1, 2 BB , 2 SB
Daniel Kim 2-3, 2B, R
Mountlake Terrace pitching-
Addison Mattix 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 7 BB, 3 K
Daniel Kim 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K
Ryan Cacatian 1 IP, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 2-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Meadowdale; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 8-7
Leyon Camantigue hit a go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the 6th inning and freshman pitcher Jace Hampson struck out the side in the top of the 7th as the Royals defeated Meadowdale 8-7 and the teams split the season opening two-game series. Campantigue went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and two stolen bases. Hampson pitched the final two innings with four strikeouts and also contributed with his bat by going 2-for-4 with a triple.
WP- Jace Hampson
Records: Lynnwood 1-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 14; 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mariner defeated Meadowdale 4-2
Mariner goal scorers:
– Muhammad Darboe
– Amadou Jadama
– Jesus Ciriaco Trujillo
– Henry Ramirez Arguta
Meadowdale goal scorers:
– River Stewart
– Juan Alvarez
Records: Mariner 1-0-1; Meadowdale 1-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday April 13; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Lake Stevens defeated Lynnwood 2-0
Goalkeeper Shutout: Tanner Jordan
Lake Stevens goal scorers:
– Jordan Ross
– Ramon Mata
Records: Lake Stevens 1-0-1; Lynnwood 0-2
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Tuesday April 13; 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
