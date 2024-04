High school sports roundup for April 8-9, 2024

Monday, April 8

Girls Tennis

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Everett 6-1

Singles:

Aimelie Hovde-Girard (Ev) defeated Makenna Cook (EW) 6-0, 6-4

Joyce Ho (EW) defeated Emi Regan Bone (Ev) 6-4, 6-3

Lillie Distelhorst (EW) defeated Dalia Cruz (Ev) 6-3, 6-3

Daniella Caparroso (EW) defeated Rosie Stilwell (Ev) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Sophie Russelhoff/Natalie Yockey (EW) defeated Linnea Hogan/Angelina Moiseyev (Ev) 6-0, 6-3

Emily Riggle/Meron Amha (EW) defeated Savannah Hopkins/Dillon Sparling (Ev) 3-6, 6-2, 10-3

Michelle Ganzorig/Kendall Asay (EW) defeated Avery Hammer/Sienna Kuehn (Ev) 6-3, 6-3

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Wednesday April 9; 3:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Snohomish 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals: Anand Raghu 2, Richard Duncan

Edmonds-Woodway assists: Andrew Montero, Alex Bryan

Edmonds-Woodway shutout goalkeeper: DJ Karl

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 6-0-3, 7-0-3; Snohomish 1-8, 1-9

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 10; 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace tied Cedarcrest 1-1

Mountlake Terrace goal: Ash Jeffers

Mountlake Terrace assist: Nicholas Barushka

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-2-3, 4-3-3; Cedarcrest 1-6-2, 1-7-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Wednesday April 10; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood tied Shorecrest 0-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 5-2-2, 5-3-2; Shorecrest 4-2-3, 4-3-3

Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Wednesday April 10; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cascade defeated Meadowdale 3-0

Cascade goals: Carter Gay 2, Jonathan Tabarez

Records (league and overall): Cascade 7-2-0, 7-2-1; Meadowdale 2-5-2, 2-6-2

Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Wednesday April 10; 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace vs Marysville Getchell (postponed)

Boys Golf

Mountlake Terrace defeated Lynnwood 172-195

Top individual scores:

1. Ethan Dumo (MT) 38

2. Luke Wallace (MT) 42

3. Blayne Lupo (MT) 43

4. Jason Davis (L) 45

5. Jayden He (L) 47

6. Ian O’Brien (MT) 49

7. Angel Hernandez (L) 50

T8. Jayse Fire (MT) 53

T8. Connor Mccloud (L) 53

10. JJ Hill (MT) 55

Mountlake Terrace next match: vs King’s; Tuesday April 16; 3:00 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course

Lynnwood next match: Wesco South Tournament #3 vs Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday April 17; 3:00 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Softball

Cedarcrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 12-2 (6 innings)

Cedarcrest hitting:

Josie Fiala: 2 for 5, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Jordan Krivanek: 1 for 3, 2 BB, 2B, 2 R

Savannah Livingstone: 1 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Edmonds-Woodway hitting:

Catie Ingalls: 2 for 3, 3B, 2 R

Neva Cheeney: 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 3-2, 6-3; Edmonds-Woodway 0-3, 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Wednesday April 10; 4:00 p.m.

Glacier Peak defeated Lynnwood 11-1

Glacier Peak pitching:

Maya Mesa: 14 K

Lynnwood hitting:

Nyree Johnson: 2B

Records: Glacier Peak 9-2; Lynnwood 2-8

Lynnwood next game: vs Arlington; Wednesday April 10; 4:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Kamiak defeated Meadowdale 10-0

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 13-0; Meadowdale 4-5

Snohomish defeated Mountlake Terrace 14-1 (5 innings)

Snohomish hitters:

Hannah Siegler: 1 for 3, BB, HR, 2 R, RBI

Abby Edwards: 3 for 4, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI

Camryn Sage: 3 for 4, 2B, 2 R, RBI

Snohomish pitching:

Abby Edwards: CG 11 K

Mountlake Terrace hitters:

Evie Snow: 1 for 1, BB, 2B, R

Records (league and overall): Snohomish 5-0, 6-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-4, 1-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 10; 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

Mountlake Terrace hitters:

Griffin Potter: 2 for 3, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI

Matthew Meadows: 2 for 3, BB, RBI

Nolan Valdivia: 2 for 3, 2 R

Ethan Swenson: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI

Talan Zenk: 2 BB, HBP, R, SB

Ryan Sturgill: 1 for 1, R, 2 SAC

Mountlake Terrace pitchers:

Owen Meek: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 5 K

Jeremy Perreault: 1/3 IP, Save

Edmonds-Woodway hitters:

Cruz Escandon: 2 for 3, BB, 3 RBI

Diego Escandon: 2 for 4, 2 2B, 2 R

Kohl Gruender: 1 for 3, R

Will Alseth: 2 for 3,

Toshi Gilginas: R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching:

Lucas Wanke: 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, K

Declan Crawford: IP, H, 0 R, 2 K

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 6-1, 10-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-1, 9-4

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace; Thursday April 11; 4:00 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Cedarcrest 5-2

Lynnwood hitters:

Jaxon Kaulfuss: 2 for 3, Inside the park HR, R, 3 RBI

Ryder Bowman: 1 for 2, 2 RBI, SF

Sergio Navarro: 1 for 2, HBP, 2 R, SB

Jace Hampson: 1 for 3, BB, 3B, 2 R

Kevin Martinez: 2 BB

Lynnwood pitchers:

Gavin Harrington: CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, BB, 9 K

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 3-4, 4-8; Cedarcrest 1-6, 2-10

Next game: Cedarcrest at Lynnwood; Thursday April 11; 4:00 p.m.

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 10-0 (5 innings)

Shorewood hitting:

Jameson Connolly: 2 for 2, BB, 2B, R, 3 RBI, SB

Kanata Barber: 1 for 2, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Noah Fahey: 1 for 2, R, SB

Danny Morgan: 1 for 1, 2B, R

Shorewood pitching:

Joey Facilla: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K

Aaron James: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Danny Morgan: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Meadowdale hitting:

Jagger Bishop: 1 for 2

Isaiah Kepoo-Sabate: BB, SB

Girls Tennis

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 7-0

Singles:

Rylie Gettman (S) defeated Rose Tulga (L) 6-0, 6-0

Emily Lin (S) defeated Odhu Altahgerel (L) 6-0, 6-0

Rachel Li (S) defeated Vy Bui (L) 6-0 6-3

Marieka Staheli (S) defeated Adriana Safaroua (L) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

Reece Johnson/Emma Nelson (S) defeated Cece Camacho/Aya Wakane (L) 6-0, 6-0

Emilia Garibay-Romero/Emma Okamura (S) defeated Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) 6-0, 6-0

Amelia Uran/Rachel Nelson (S) defeated Ava Barias/Davina Loehito (L) 6-1, 7-5

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 10; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Cascade defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-1

Singles:

Sophia Manabat (C) defeated Angela Grachev (MT) 6-0, 6-2

Yasmina Drissy (C) defeated Neran Legesse (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Audri Everett (C) defeated Tramanh Ho (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Clara Loveless (MT) defeated Jaslynn Ho (C) 7-5, 6-3

Doubles:

Laurene Bogne/Sophia Thigpen (C) defeated Ninjin Naranbaatar/Abigail Setala (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Ania Porte/Elena Scordamaglia (C) defeated Ahna Elsberry/ Camden Curtis (MT) 6-0, 6-0

Eva Wagner/Tiffany Ho (C) defeated Samaya Ali/Jaya Dean 6-2, 6-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday April 10; 3:30 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3

No details reported

Meadowdale next match: vs Shorewood; Thursday April 11; 3:30 p.m.

Girls Softball

Everett defeated Meadowdale 14-6

Everett hitting:

Haylie Oyler: HR, 2 R

Isa Davis: HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

Madeline Pewitt: 2 R, 2 RBI

Anna Luscher: 2 RBI

Rory Stout: 2 RBI

Emma Hoffman: 2 R

Ashley Laycock: 2 R

Meadowdale hitting:

Mia Cantu: R, RBI

Peyton Fry: RBI

Mackenzie Kim: R, RBI

Analise Griffiths: R

Madison Mitchell: R

Hallie Weeks: R

Olivia Feistel: R

Meadowdale Pitching:

Olivia Feistel: 7 IP, 6 K

Records (league and overall): Everett 4-0, 7-2; Meadowdale 2-3, 4-6

Meadowdale next game: at Monroe; Thursday April 11; 6:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell at Lynnwood Golf Course

No results reported

Meadowdale next match: Wesco South Tournament #3 vs Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest and Shorewood; Wednesday April 17; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

— Compiled by Steve Willits