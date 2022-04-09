High school sports roundup for April 8, 2022

Boys Baseball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 11-5
Meadowdale hitting highlights:
Zaid Flynn: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB
Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, R, RBI, 2 SB
Tyler Brummit: 2 for 3, BB, 2B, 2 R, RBI
John O’Connell: 2 BB, R, RBI
Brandon Brunette: 2 BB, RBI
Nicholas Banez: BB, R, RBI, SB
Nicholas Zardis: HBP, 2 R
Nolan Webster: BB, HBP, 2 R, SB
Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Broderick Bluhm: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
Cooper Kim: .1, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB
Brendan Patterson: 2 IP, 4 H, 2R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 6-5; Shorecrest 2-4, 3-9
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 13; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Shorewood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-2
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 4, RBI
Riley Norton: 2 for 3
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Adison Mattix: 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 10 K
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 4-2, 5-7; Mountlake Terrace 1-5, 2-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday April 13; 4 p.m.
Kentwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 6-3
No details reported
Records: Kentwood 9-2; Edmonds-Woodway 6-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Jackson; Saturday April 9; 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood vs Cedarcrest- postponed due to weather
Lynnwood next game: at Liberty (Renton); Saturday April 9; 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-1
Archbishop Murphy goals:
Sean Balen, penalty kick
Zach Mohr, assist from Gabe Herrera
Edmonds-Woodway goal:
Edgar Cabrera, assist from Ben Hanson
Records (conference and overall): Archbishop Murphy 3-4-1, 3-4-1; Edmonds-Woodway 5-2-1, 5-2-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Shorecrest 8-0, 9-0; Mountlake Terrace 2-6, 2-7
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Monroe; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m.
Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 3-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Shorewood 6-2, 7-2; Lynnwood 2-5-1, 2-6-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Snohomish; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 2-1
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Cedarcrest 3-4-1, 3-5-1; Meadowdale 3-3-2, 3-4-2
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Pilchuck; Tuesday April 12; 7:30 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.