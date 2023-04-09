High school sports roundup for April 6-7, 2023

April 6

Boys soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

Edmonds-Woodway goals:

Anand Raghu

Antony Cesar

Richard Duncan

Edmonds-Woodway assists:

Christopher Hur

Edgar Cabrera

Edmonds-Woodway goalkeeper:

Gabriel Wilhelm

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 8-0-0, 8-0-1; Mountlake Terrace 3-4-1, 3-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Snohomish; Tuesday, April 11; 7:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 11; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Lynnwood 1-0

No details reported

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-3-3; 2-4-3; Lynnwood 3-5, 3-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Cascade; Tuesday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

April 7

Baseball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 8-2

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Tyler Song: 7 IP (complete game), 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Talan Zenk: 2 for 3, R, 2 RBI, SB

Griffin Potter: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI

Rominic Quiban: 2 for 5, 2B, R, 2 SB

Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 4-2, 7-4; Cedarcrest 2-4, 3-7

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs O’Dea; Saturday, April 8; 12:30 p.m. at Bannerwood Sports Park in Bellevue

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 4-3

Shorecrest hitting highlights:

Bennett Foster: 2 for 2, 2 BB, RBI

Dillon Carrell: 2B, R,

Jake Lockwood: 2 RBI

Shorecrest pitching highlights:

Jake Lockwood: 5.2 IP

Meadowdale hitting highlights:

Broderick Bluhm: 2 for 4, 2 2B, RBI

Isaiah Kepoo-Sebate: 2 for 3, 2 RBI

Malikhi Emery-Henderson: 1 for 2, 2 BB, 2 R

Meadowdale pitching highlights:

Nic Zardis: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Andrew Wells: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, K

Broderick Bluhm: 2 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-3, 7-5; Meadowdale 3-3, 7-6

Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Tuesday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Kamiak defeated Edmonds-Woodway 5-4

Kamiak hitting highlights:

Andrew Fetty: HR, 3 RBI

John Hui: 2B, 3B, RBI

Kevin Gee: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R

Kamiak pitching highlights:

Andrew Hernandez: 3 IP, 3 K, winning pitcher

Edmonds-Woodway hitting highlights:

Andreas Simonsen: RBI

Lukas Wanke: RBI

William Alseth: RBI

Pablo Ferreria-Hernandez: RBI

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:

William Alseth: 2 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Records: Kamiak 4-6; Edmonds-Woodway 7-4

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kentridge; Saturday, April 8; 2 p.m. at T-Mobile Park

Lynnwood vs Cascade, postponed

Lynnwood next game: vs Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 11; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

