High school sports roundup for April 5, 2022

Boys Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 4-1
Mountlake Terrace goals (minute mark):
39- Alex Lopez, assist from Finn Harney
58- Finn Harney unassisted
60- Alex Lopez assist from Job Asudillo
72- Omar Kongira assist from Alex Lopez
Meadowdale goal:
31- Unknown player
Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-5, 2-6; Meadowdale 3-2-2, 3-3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 8; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Wodway defeated Lynnwood 5-0
No details reported
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1-1, 5-1-2; Lynnwood 2-4-1, 2-5-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 8; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Boys Baseball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 15-1
The Warriors’ Gibby Marshall-Inman threw five innings of no-hit ball. He allowed no runs, no hits, struck out 13 and walked only one. Jonah Brower threw the last two innings, giving up one run and three singles while striking out three. On offense, Marshall-Inman went 5-5 with two doubles, a triple and 3 RBIs. Thomas Schults, Jack Beers, and Jens Simonsen all had multiple hits for the Warriors. In all, Edmonds-Woodway pounded out 19 hits in the 15-1 victory.
Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 6-3; Cedarcrest 0-4, 3-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday April 6; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-2 (8 innings)
Meadowdale highlights:
Broderick Bluhm: 3 for 3, BB, 2 2B, 3 R
Tyler Brummit: GW RBI, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, winning pitcher
Brandon Brunette: starting pitcher, 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 4 K
Zaid Flynn: 1 for 4, 2 BB, RBI
Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 4-5, Cascade 1-4, 2-7
Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday April 6; 4 p.m.
Jackson defeated Lynnwood 9-0
Jackson highlights:
Carson Burns: Perfect game, 12 K
Dominic Hellman: HR
Records: Jackson 7-2; Lynnwood 3-5
Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 6; 4 p.m.
Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-3
Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:
Rominic Quiban: 2 for 4, R, SB
Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:
Robert Swan: 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H
Records: Kamiak 7-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 6; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.