High school sports roundup for April 5, 2022

Boys Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Meadowdale 4-1

Mountlake Terrace goals (minute mark):

39- Alex Lopez, assist from Finn Harney

58- Finn Harney unassisted

60- Alex Lopez assist from Job Asudillo

72- Omar Kongira assist from Alex Lopez

Meadowdale goal:

31- Unknown player

Records (conference and overall): Mountlake Terrace 2-5, 2-6; Meadowdale 3-2-2, 3-3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Meadowdale next game: at Cedarcrest; Friday April 8; 7 p.m.

Edmonds-Wodway defeated Lynnwood 5-0

No details reported

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1-1, 5-1-2; Lynnwood 2-4-1, 2-5-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Archbishop Murphy; Friday April 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday April 8; 7:00 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Boys Baseball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedarcrest 15-1

The Warriors’ Gibby Marshall-Inman threw five innings of no-hit ball. He allowed no runs, no hits, struck out 13 and walked only one. Jonah Brower threw the last two innings, giving up one run and three singles while striking out three. On offense, Marshall-Inman went 5-5 with two doubles, a triple and 3 RBIs. Thomas Schults, Jack Beers, and Jens Simonsen all had multiple hits for the Warriors. In all, Edmonds-Woodway pounded out 19 hits in the 15-1 victory.

Records (conference and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 6-3; Cedarcrest 0-4, 3-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday April 6; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 3-2 (8 innings)

Meadowdale highlights:

Broderick Bluhm: 3 for 3, BB, 2 2B, 3 R

Tyler Brummit: GW RBI, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, winning pitcher

Brandon Brunette: starting pitcher, 3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 4 K

Zaid Flynn: 1 for 4, 2 BB, RBI

Records (conference and overall): Meadowdale 3-1, 4-5, Cascade 1-4, 2-7

Meadowdale next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday April 6; 4 p.m.

Jackson defeated Lynnwood 9-0

Jackson highlights:

Carson Burns: Perfect game, 12 K

Dominic Hellman: HR

Records: Jackson 7-2; Lynnwood 3-5

Lynnwood next game: at Cedarcrest; Wednesday April 6; 4 p.m.

Kamiak defeated Mountlake Terrace 6-3

Mountlake Terrace hitting highlights:

Rominic Quiban: 2 for 4, R, SB

Mountlake Terrace pitching highlights:

Robert Swan: 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H

Records: Kamiak 7-1; Mountlake Terrace 2-6

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorewood; Wednesday April 6; 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

— Compiled by Steve Willits