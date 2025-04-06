High school sports roundup for April 4, 2025

by Steve Willits 3 mins ago 4

Softball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mountlake Terrace 7-3

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Maddie Jones (4) gets Mountlake Terrace High’s Bri Reyes (8) out at first base in the game between the two teams at EWHS Friday, April 4. (Photos by Aaron Benson)
The Hawks’ Olivia Brown (1) rounds the bases as she heads to third base for a triple vs. the Warriors.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Ella Campbell (13) throws the opening pitch in the game vs. Mountlake Terrace.
Terrace’s Evie Snow (12) swings big for a base hit.
The Warriors’ Ellie Alderson (6) scores the first of the team’s seven runs.
Bri Reyes (8) scores the Hawks’ first run in Friday’s game.
Celebrations are in order as theh Warriors’ Catie Ingalls (21) hits an in-field home run while bringing home two other runners.
Terrace’s Charlotte Snook (4) gets E-W’s Maddie Jones (4) out at first base.

Edmonds-Woodway offense highlights:
Catie Ingalls: 1 for 3, 2 RBI, SB
Maddie Jones: 2 for 4, R, RBI
Helena Marsh: 1 for 2, 2 R

Edmonds-Woodway pitching highlights:
Ella Campbell: 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 6 K

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Hailey Taron: 1 for 3, 2 RBI
Olivia Brown: 3B

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 2-1, 6-3; Mountlake Terrace 3-2, 5-3
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorewood; Monday, April 14; 6:30 p.m. at Meridian Park Field
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Meadowdale 17-7

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Sarah Fletcher: 5 for 6, 3 HR, 5 R, 5 RBI
Markella Vick: 2 for 5, HR, R, 4 RBI
Saylah Lopez: 3 for 5, 2 R, 2 RBI

Meadowdale offense highlights:
Jaeden Sajec: 2 for 5, R

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Muprhy 4-0, 6-2; Meadowdale 2-1, 3-5
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorecrest; Monday, April 14; 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood defeated Lynnwood 13-1 (5 innings)

Shorewood offense highlights:
Charlotte Copacino: 2 for 3, 3 R
Alyssa Carter: 2 for 2, 2 R, 3 RBI

Lynnwood offense highlights:
Olivia Michaels: 1 for 2, R

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 1-1, 6-4; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-9
Lynnwood next game: at Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 16; 6:30 p.m.

Baseball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 4-2

Meadowdale pitching highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 6 IP, 6 K

Meadowdale offense highlights:
Tristan Dodds: 3 for 3, RBI
Andre Titus: 2 for 4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Mountlake Terrace offense highlights:
Nolan Valdivia: R, RBI

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 1-5, 2-7; Mountlake Terrace 3-3, 4-6
Meadowdale next game: at Glacier Peak; Wednesday, April 9; 4 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Kamiak; Tuesday, April 8; 4 p.m.

Stanwood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Tanner Requa pitched a no-hitter as the Stanwood Spartans improved to 8-0 on the season with a non-conference win over the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.

Requa, the son of Edmonds-Woodway alum/state champ wrestler Marcus Requa, walked only two E-W hitters while striking out five. Skyler McLain and Luke Brennan scored the game’s only runs in the second inning.

Finn Crawford pitched a complete game for Edmonds-Woodway, allowing only two runs and three hits along with three strikeouts.

Records: Stanwood 8-0; Edmonds-Woodway 6-4
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Monroe; Wednesday, April 9; 6 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 5-0

Archbishop Murphy pitching highlights:
Cooper Thompson: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 10 K
Cole McCourt: 1 IP, 3 K

Archbishop Murphy offense highlights:
Cole McCourt: 4 for 4

Lynnwood offense highlights:
Sergio Navarro: 2 for 3

Records: Archbishop Murphy 4-2, 8-3; Lynnwood 0-6, 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 7; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Boys Soccer

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 2-1 (overtime)

Edmonds-Woodway boys varsity soccer senior forward and captain Alex Plumis (7) and Meadowdale senior midfielder Abdou Fatty (23) tangle over the ball early during the Warriors-Mavericks game Friday night, April 4 at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors senior forward Dominic Hansen (16) and Mavericks sophomore midfielder Dixon Morales (11) sprint across midfield.
E-W junior goalkeeper Daniel Abraham (0) stretches high for a Meadowdale header shot on goal.
Mavericks sophomore midfielder Will Matrone (8) faces down Warriors sophomore midfielder Benjamin Ikegami (1) during an E-W sprint upfield.
E-W senior defender David Salgado (18) works to get around Mavericks sophomore defender Levi Earls (15) to advance into Meadowdale’s half.
Maverick senior forward and captain Charles Obieze (9) gets past the Warriors’ senior defender Danny Loveless (5) and heads up field.
E-W senior midfielder Ayden Fisher (8) gets a step ahead of Maverick senior forward and captain Maximo Falagan (10).
The Warriors’ senior midfielder Oliver Zoloth (4) muscles past Mavericks sophomore midfielder Thomas Shwaiki (5) along the sideline.
The Mavs’ sophomore midfielder Dixon Morales (11) and Warriors junior forward Kekoa Wake (13) race for the sideline.
E-W senior forward Joey Dornay and Mavericks sophomore midfielder Thomas Shwaiki (5) battle late in the second half.
The Warriors’ senior forward and captain Alex Plumis (7) outsteps Mavericks sophomore midfielder Will Matrone (8) late in the first overtime period.
Meadowdale goalkeeper Christian Gonzales (0) and Warriors senior forward Joey Dorney (10) watch the winning Warriors goal find the back of the net late in the second overtime period.

Edmonds-Woodway goals:
Alex Plumis 2

Edmonds-Woodway assists:
Oliver Zoloth
Danny Loveless

Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 3-2, 5-3; Meadowdale 0-5, 1-7
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, April 11; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium
Meadowdale next game: vs Shoerwood; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Getchell 5-0

Mountlake Terrace goals:
Nickolas Portillo (3)
Lyric Dumancus (2)

Mountlake Terrace shutout goalkeeper:
Owen Haverland

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5-1; Marysville Getchell 3-3-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 1-0
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 3-1, 4-2-1; Lynnwood 1-4, 2-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, April 11; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Tennis

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 5-2

Singles:
Adrianna Safarova (L) defeated Fiorella Diaz (MT) 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5
Tayler Simbulan (L) defeated Minh-Grace Ngo (MT) 6-1, 6-0
Kaitlyn Lopez (L) defeated Amanda Wangmo (MT) 5-7, 7-5, 6-0
Sumaya Ali (MT) defeated Fatima Sisawo (L) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:
Ava Barias/Adeline Tran (L) defeated Jenna Oh/Camden Curtis (MT) 6-1, 6-1
Lela Anteneh/Delina Gidey (MT) defeated Melissa Seng/Naomi Aquino (L) 6-4, 5-7, 11-9
Maggie Hesedahl/Venus Hernandez (L) defeated Anka Ariunsaihan/Julia Shteyngart (MT) 6-1, 6-2

Lynnwood next match: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrace next match: at Marysville Getchell; Monday, April 14; 3:30 p.m.

